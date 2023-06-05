Facing a pandemic and a tripling of costs to build a new Hyatt Place hotel in downtown Waco, Vipal Patel said he never seriously considered pulling up stakes and heading back to Houston with his dream unfulfilled.

"That was not ever mentioned. I loved it too much," said Patel, standing Monday at Third Street and Mary Avenue, where a five-story, 113-key Hyatt Place will take shape over the next year to 18 months. "Waco is going to look so different in 10 to 15 years, and this development is going to be a keeper. It's in downtown, near the river, near Baylor University, and that's not even mentioning Magnolia. And the railroad tracks are nearby."

The reference to railroad tracks came with a smile, as Patel raised his voice to be heard above a Southern Pacific train rumbling through downtown.

With what Patel and his RL Hospitality have gone through, the train surely represented a minor annoyance. The financial partners, including Chet Patel, Vipal Patel and Niraj Patel, originally announced plans for a nine-story hotel, with a restaurant and bar on the roof and a parking garage. But Vipal Patel said in an interview the original estimated cost of $19 million had increased "three or four times" due to pandemic-related delays and rising material costs. The team had to tweak plans for the property.

Gone are the parking garage, the rooftop restaurant and four stories. The projected cost returned to about $20 million, Vipal Patel said.

"We had secured financing when COVID started. Our financiers backed out," said Patel. Necessity required RL Hospitality revisit the drawing board. Eliminating four hotel floors and the parking garage created savings on concrete. Controlling the entire block bounded by Jackson and Mary avenues and Third and Fourth streets, the investors could provide surface parking.

Vibrant Services, in Frisco, will serve as general contractor for the project, which will become a "stick-built" undertaking rather than modular, again a move toward reducing costs, said Vipal Patel. He said amenities will include a pool and spa, restaurant, in-house catering, board rooms and a conference room. The Patels said they want to make public meeting space available to local business groups and non-profits. They want Hyatt Place to become "a beacon of hospitality" in attracting visitors and tourists downtown.

The Patels acquired the property from Steve Sorrells, a customer homebuilder with offices on Austin Avenue. It is close enough to River Square Center and Ninfa's to enjoy the aroma of Mexican food being prepared. Also nearby is the former Phoenix Ballroom building, which has become office space and recently the home to Pignetti's Waco, an upscale Italian restaurant.

Vipal Patel said room rates will range from $150 per night to $800 to $1,000 per night, "depending on what's happening in Waco."

Mike Meadows, with Kelly Realtors Commercial, will market an office and warehouse at Mary Avenue and South Fourth Street, within the block controlled by RL Hospitality. Meadows said Monday the property could become a "retail or venue location" within a development anchored by Hyatt Place.

A promotional flyer says the 7,800-square-foot space being marketed includes a 20% to 25% climate controlled office; an overhead grade level door; and a location near Magnolia Market at the Silos, Hyatt Place, the Dr Pepper Museum, and planned development along Lake Brazos.

Hyatt Place joins the surge in lodging construction in Waco's downtown. Progress continues on the 182-room AC Marriott Hotel at Sixth Street between Mary and Jackson avenues. Kenny Bhakta and his KB Hotels are wrapping up construction on three properties in East Waco, near Elm Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: a 132-room Cambria Hotel, a 128-room Even Hotel and a 101-room Holiday Inn Express.

Waco's downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone board in December approved an eight-month extension for the Cambria and the Even Hotel to receive TIF funds, while granting the Holiday Inn another 12 months. TIF money totaling $3.2 million is in play. Bhakta also stands to gain $4.4 million in hotel occupancy tax incentives, the Tribune-Herald has reported.

"It's too late to back out," Bhakta told the TIF board in December. He said the pandemic and other fluctuating market conditions made building the three properties more challenging, but he remained committed to the venture.

BH Hospitality Management, with a San Antonio address, reworked plans to place an Embassy Suites hotel on the block bounded by Second and Third streets and Jackson and Mary avenues. That's across the street from groundbreaking ceremonies Monday for the Hyatt Place.

Birju Patel told the Tribune-Herald in spring last year the estimated cost had dipped from $33 million to closer to $20 million. A parking garage once included in the package had been removed. He said in December groundbreaking for the six-story, 175-room property should take place this spring, with completion in 18 months to two years thereafter.

Reached Monday, Patel said plans for an Embassy Suites remain a go.