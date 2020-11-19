Group gives Mission Waco donation

Members of the National Association of Insurance & Financial Advisors-Waco, a local chapter of financial advisors, presented a check of $10,977.07 to Mission Waco to assist in its work of helping those in poverty.
NAIFA is a nonprofit group that works on behalf of its members to provide professional education services and ensure ethical professional conduct for insurance and financial advisors.
NAIFA members work to help protect their clients against risks, prepare for retirement and attain financial security.
