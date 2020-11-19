 Skip to main content
Group gives Mission Waco donation
Mission Waco Executive Director John Calaway (far left) accepts a check from National Association of Insurance & Financial Advisors-Waco members (beginning second from left) Jim Morrison, Thomas Provence, Ernie Stiba, Jim Mathis, Hunter Abbe, Rick Abbe and David Gonzales at the Mission Waco offices.

 ROD AYDELOTTE, TRIBUNE-HERALD

Members of the National Association of Insurance & Financial Advisors-Waco, a local chapter of financial advisors, presented a check of $10,977.07 to Mission Waco to assist in its work of helping those in poverty.

NAIFA is a nonprofit group that works on behalf of its members to provide professional education services and ensure ethical professional conduct for insurance and financial advisors.

NAIFA members work to help protect their clients against risks, prepare for retirement and attain financial security.

