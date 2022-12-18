Growing Grinchmobile helps Waco Solid Waste spread holiday cheer

The “Grinchmobile,” a side project Waco sanitation workers started last winter, has grown into a Christmas party on wheels.

The Grinchmobile first appeared in city parks last year as a truck decorated with lights, a bubble machine and inflatable Dr. Seuss characters, and fitted with sound equipment to play Christmas music. Workers from Waco Solid Waste Services passed out candy to visitors. This year, they used timed lights, PVC pipe and paint to turn a boxy roll-off container into a sleigh, added a fog machine, more bubbles, more inflatables and a laser projector.

“We didn’t really have enough time to do it last year,” residential operations coordinator Nick Ebertz said. “By the time we decided we were going to, we only had about a week.”

This year, they had time to get the word out. The Grinchmobile drew a crowd of about 50 people at Gurley Park two weeks ago and joined a parade for the Waco Center for Youth a week ago.

Ashley Millerd, Skylar Hidrogo and Monica Sanchez said they were not among the first people who started working on the project, but just about everyone in Solid Waste Services pitched in with an idea or another decoration that helped it along this year.

“It’s actually really spectacular,” Sanchez said. “It’s like a team building exercise for us.”

On Tuesday, the three were passing out candy to a crowd of young kids whose parents brought them to see the spectacle Chapel Park.

Asked about her favorite part of the effort, Sanchez said “being able to see the kids smile, bringing a little bit of joy, being able to interact with the community.”

During the stop at Chapel Park, Logan Howard, 3, was having the time of her life chasing down the squiggly laser show projected onto the pavement as the sound system carried the bass of Thurl Ravenscroft, singing out all the ways the Grinch is a mean one. Logan's mother, Calli Howard, said she heard about the event through a city newsletter.

During the day, the truck is just another one of the city’s fleet dedicated to picking up bulky trash from construction sites. Sanitation workers can easily remove the container with lights and embellishments during the day, and install it again at night when the truck makes its rounds to local parks.

“We set our schedule last year and put a lot of thought into it to make sure we cover all the districts and active neighborhood associations, to really get to places where people will come and see us,” Solid Waste Director Kody Petillo said.

Last year, families were more likely to wander up to the mobile display spontaneously, but this year families are making time to come meet it on its route, Petillo said.

“We’ve run through more candy canes in the last week and a half than we did the entire time (last year),” he said. “So that’s cool.”

The city is posting the schedule on its website and social media accounts. Remaining stops, weather dependent, include Dewey Park, 925 N. Ninth St., at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday; North Waco Park, 2128 Edna Ave., at 8 p.m. Tuesday; Riverbend Park, 901 Lake Shore Drive, at 6:45 p.m. Thursday; and China Spring Intermediate School, 4001 Flat Rock Road, at 8 p.m. Thursday.