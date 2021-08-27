Growing youth cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County worry officials

In McLennan County, about 45% of the 12-and-older population is fully vaccinated, and about 55% have at least one dose. Statewide, almost 68% of eligible people are fully vaccinated.

The health district is also urging everyone to return to masking in public, regardless of vaccination status. The district’s health authority, Dr. Farley Verner, this week supported Waco Independent School District’s new mask mandate.

Dr. Ben Wilson, assistant chief medical officer for Waco Family Medicine, said the now-dominant delta strain of the virus is both more contagious and more virulent than prior strains. A person with the original strain was expected to infect two-to-three others, while those with delta are likely to infect six.

“The way things currently stand, there’s a reasonable probability that at least one person in any group or gathering will have the delta variant,” Wilson said.

He said some studies show the risk of hospitalization is double that of prior strains.

Locally, the increase in cases has been as quick as it has ever been, and totals are already getting to previous peaks.