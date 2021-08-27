Growing youth cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County worry officials

Children and teens accounted for nearly a third of McLennan County’s 310 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday, signaling what local health officials call a disturbing shift toward younger patients.
The summer surge intensified this week, pushing to 1,514 estimated active cases of COVID-19 Friday, the highest number so far this year, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
Waco’s two hospitals were struggling with 174 COVID-19 hospitalizations, the highest number since mid-January, and a record 43 of those patients were on ventilators, according to the health district’s covidwaco.com. One new COVID-19 death reported Friday raised the county’s toll to 519 residents.
Health district officials offered little hope that the wave of cases is cresting.
The rise in overall cases followed by an increase in hospitalizations likely means an increase in deaths is right around the corner, said Dr. Vaidehi Shah, senior epidemiologist for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
“There are no mitigation measures whatsoever in place,” Shah said.
She said the overall severity of the pandemic is returning to its December-January peak.
“We may — no, not maybe, we will be crossing that,” Shah said. “And I don’t know how these numbers are going to go down if we don’t have people getting vaccinated.”
In McLennan County, about 45% of the 12-and-older population is fully vaccinated, and about 55% have at least one dose. Statewide, almost 68% of eligible people are fully vaccinated.
The health district is also urging everyone to return to masking in public, regardless of vaccination status. The district’s health authority, Dr. Farley Verner, this week supported Waco Independent School District’s new mask mandate.
Dr. Ben Wilson, assistant chief medical officer for Waco Family Medicine, said the now-dominant delta strain of the virus is both more contagious and more virulent than prior strains. A person with the original strain was expected to infect two-to-three others, while those with delta are likely to infect six.
“The way things currently stand, there’s a reasonable probability that at least one person in any group or gathering will have the delta variant,” Wilson said.
He said some studies show the risk of hospitalization is double that of prior strains.
Locally, the increase in cases has been as quick as it has ever been, and totals are already getting to previous peaks.
"The future is really uncertain. … With schools coming back open, if the delta variant is far more contagious among children as it is among adults, without some real mitigation measures such as masking you would expect it continue to rise,” Wilson said.
Ninety-nine of Friday’s cases, or 32%, were in Mclennan County residents 19 or younger, including three younger than 1, 39 ages 1 to 10, and 57 ages 11-19.
Residents in their 20s, who have in the past have accounted for more than a fifth of local COVID-19 cases, made up 60 of Friday’s cases.
Meanwhile, people 60 and older accounted for 47 of Friday’s cases, less than half of the under-20 population.
Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said the previously low numbers for young people are no longer a given.
“Our message stays the same,” she said. “Get vaccinated. This will change things.”