Grubhub-linked robots to start food deliveries at Baylor University

Whether they are viewed as charming, unsettling or both, robots on wheels and tracked by GPS satellites have descended on Baylor University to start making food deliveries.

The delivery bots were built by Starship Technologies, an Estonia-based company that started out offering the service in European cities. The company partnered with Grubhub to offer the same service on college campuses in the United States. The robots, which are autonomous, battery-powered and equipped with cameras and sensors that help prevent them from bumping into things and people, have been hard at work mapping the Baylor campus for the last two months to prepare. They move at about 4 mph.

In a letter to university students and employees Thursday, Baylor President Linda Livingstone said when the service goes live, students, faculty and staff will be able to order through the Grubhub app from seven campus restaurants: Panda Express, Steak ’n Shake, two Starbucks locations, Which Wich, Moe’s and Rising Roll. It is a partnership between Baylor, Grubhub and Starship, and students will be able to use their meal plans to pay for orders, which will be delivered by a fleet of 20 Starship robots.

Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman said more details about the service will be available next week.

Al Rosales said he is taking a gap year after completing his bachelor’s degree in biology last semester, but he still spends time with friends and walks his collie, Harlow, on campus.

Rosales said he has noticed the robots making their rounds, but Harlow always notices them first.

“We can’t even get near them because of her,” he said. “She barks at it from far away, and she always wants to go a different way. I thought that was funny, because at first I didn’t know what they were.”

He said he saw some of the robots trap themselves while canvassing, but he has also seen them successfully cross streets and avoid traffic.

“I saw that once and I was like ‘OK, these things are actually smart,’” he said.

Maddie Whitmore, who is working on her master’s degree in higher education studies, said she buys food from university restaurants once every few weeks, but cannot see herself using the delivery service.

“I think it could be good for students with mobility needs, or who lack transportation,” Whitmore said.

In November, students started posting videos of the robots to social media. TikTok user Duelistzach spotted a robot stopped on the sidewalk with its headlights on during a rainy day, and the Baylor University College of Arts and Sciences Facebook account posted a video of one of the bots mapping the campus.

In an Associated Press article from November 2021, Starship Technologies CEO Alastair Westgarth said the company started expanding to more U.S. locations after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic drove people to seek contactless delivery services and led to a shortage of service workers. As of Thursday, the Starship website listed 26 U.S. locations. Baylor was not yet on the map.