Guess Family Barbecue has chicken to spare for Waco with 8.5-ton 'Barrymore Show' delivery

Guess said the Tyson Foods rig will roost near his restaurant probably through Friday, if not longer, and he has extended invitations to other worthy organizations that could use a chicken dinner or two. He said he likely will make chicken available to his food-service competitors.

“We have at least two-thirds committed so far,” Reid said.

He also is considering saving just enough to treat his staff to barbecue chicken and trimmings.

Guess said he fed pulled-pork sandwiches and chips to 750 city employees gathered at Cameron Park East during their response to the storm that put Waco in a deep freeze. The restaurant had closed because of the conditions, but Guess also responded to a request for sustenance from power company employees.

“We first told them that if we could get to the restaurant, we had enough food to feed them one time. That turned into three meal periods over three days,” Guess said. “Oncor did pay for theirs, insisted on it.”

He said the restaurant served other groups, including teachers, at reduced prices.

“No one paid full price, and some meals were free,” he said.

He estimated the restaurant provided 3,000 meals total during the storm.