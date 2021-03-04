Guess Family Barbecue has chicken to spare for Waco with 8.5-ton 'Barrymore Show' delivery

An 18-wheeler from Tyson Foods delivered a to-go order Thursday before the roosters crowed, barreling into the Guess Family Barbecue parking lot with 17,000 pounds of poultry — a gift from an admirer, Drew Barrymore.
The actor deemed the folks at Guess good eggs, the restaurant having fed power company employees during mid-February’s winter storms. “The Drew Barrymore Show,” which recently featured Guess co-owners Reid Guess and Gene Vinnykov, rewarded the team with 8.5 tons of protein in the form of whole chickens and chicken pieces, thoroughly refrigerated.
Not knowing what to do with this mother lode of poultry, Guess and Vinnykov called and emailed nonprofits including Caritas of Waco, Mission Waco and Family of Faith Food Pantry, delivering a resounding, “Come and get it.”
“We’re going to donate all of it,” Guess said, summoned from his perch tending the Guess Family Barbecue smokers. “We’re going to get it into the hands of organizations that can get it to the right people.”
Ann Owen, co-executive director of Caritas, 300 S. 15th St., said her crew flocked to Guess Family Barbecue upon receiving an invitation to partake in the bounty. They laid claim to 1,800 pounds, and Caritas pushed its closing time Thursday to 6 p.m., from the usual 3 p.m., to spread the wealth. Caritas clients unexpectedly got more than the usual helping.
“With the storm and increased demand, we actually are low on protein,” Owen said. “This was such a great blessing. Quite a few people came through. I don’t have an exact number, and I won’t know the poundage we gave away until Friday, but we will give away more to anyone coming through, anyone in need.”
The chicken came frozen and in large packages, Owen said.
“We have had larger donations, but this is one of the largest,” she said.
Having it provided by Guess Family Barbecue through “The Drew Barrymore Show” made it something to crow about.
Mission Waco Executive Director John Calaway and Jubilee Food Market manager Robert Lopez left their nests to visit the makeshift meat market at 2803 Franklin Ave., where Guess remodeled the longtime Michna’s restaurant, known for its lunch buffet and barbecue, into a new establishment.
Later in the day, Calaway took part in a Zoom meeting to discuss the local economy with invited business leaders. He received a ribbing from host Dan Ingham, a vice president at First National Bank of Central Texas, who introduced him as “frozen chicken transport director.”
Calaway said the chicken availability arrived right on time, offering a counterpoint to problems suffered during the recent storms. Pipes that burst damaged a 56-bed homeless shelter run by Mission Waco.
Guess said the Tyson Foods rig will roost near his restaurant probably through Friday, if not longer, and he has extended invitations to other worthy organizations that could use a chicken dinner or two. He said he likely will make chicken available to his food-service competitors.
“We have at least two-thirds committed so far,” Reid said.
He also is considering saving just enough to treat his staff to barbecue chicken and trimmings.
Guess said he fed pulled-pork sandwiches and chips to 750 city employees gathered at Cameron Park East during their response to the storm that put Waco in a deep freeze. The restaurant had closed because of the conditions, but Guess also responded to a request for sustenance from power company employees.
“We first told them that if we could get to the restaurant, we had enough food to feed them one time. That turned into three meal periods over three days,” Guess said. “Oncor did pay for theirs, insisted on it.”
He said the restaurant served other groups, including teachers, at reduced prices.
“No one paid full price, and some meals were free,” he said.
He estimated the restaurant provided 3,000 meals total during the storm.
The public has noticed, Guess said. Business has been brisk, and customers express their appreciation for the gestures.
Guess’ partner, Vinnykov, released a statement, saying, “We cannot wait to continue to give back to our wonderful community thanks to the support of Tyson. This is the biggest delivery we’ve ever received, and we are thrilled to continue giving back to this community during this time of need.”
Tyson, meanwhile, has donated 1 million meals, bottled water and other supplies to the Texas communities of Amarillo, Carthage, Center, Dallas, Haltom City, Houston, North Richland Hills, Seguin, Sherman and Vernon, according to a press release.
“The impact of this historic storm is still being felt and we’re deploying resources where we can make the most impact for our team members and Tyson communities,” Debra Vernon, Tyson’s senior director of corporate responsibility wrote in the press release.
