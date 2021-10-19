Gunfire, fight in downtown Waco area leads to multiple arrests

An attempted vehicle break-in, gunfire and an assault Monday near University Parks Drive and Mary Avenue led to the arrests of four people, police said.

Waco Police responded to a shots fired call at 8:57 p.m. A group of three women set off a car alarm while trying to break into a parked vehicle, and the owner of the vehicle, Austin Emmanuel Cervantez, 24, saw them, fired a handgun into the air and told them to leave, Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

The women, Ronniqua Lekeysha Sims, 42; Ashanti Franklin, 18; and Shynise Franklin, 20, then assaulted Cervantez and took his cellphone, Shipley said. During the assault, Cervantez fired multiple rounds into the sidewalk, and one of the women was hit with shrapnel caused by a bullet hitting the sidewalk, she said.

Shipley said everyone involved knew each other before the incident.

Police found a stolen firearm under the driver's seat of the car Ashanti Franklin drove to the area with the other women, she said.

Cervantez and the woman who was hit by shrapnel received medical clearance at a local hospital before being taken to McLennan County Jail.