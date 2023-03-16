The 18th annual H-E-B Celebrity Cookoff was a record-setting success, raising just over $170,000 for Waco ISD classrooms.

This is the most ever raised in the event’s history.

The Waco ISD Education Foundation event hosted 32 “celebrity” chef teams representing businesses and organizations from across the Waco and Central Texas area. Attendees enjoyed the fun competitive atmosphere, sampling fantastic dishes that included appetizers, a main course, and dessert.

“We are beyond thrilled with the amount of money we were able to raise from the H-E-B Celebrity Cookoff,” said Waco ISD Education Foundation chair Taylor Bledsoe. “We could not have done it without the hard work of our outstanding committee members and would like to thank all of our partners and chefs who generously gave of their time and resources to help make this event a success.

“It is exciting to watch the community at large give so generously to help support our teachers and students.”

All of the funds raised will go directly to the foundation and into Waco ISD classrooms to support and fund grants for teachers.

“I am overjoyed at what these funds represent for our Waco ISD classrooms,” said Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon. “Our teachers and kids deserve the fun, innovative learning experiences that will be now possible. It means so much to see the community and foundation show up in such a big way for Waco ISD.”

This record-setting year is a fitting finale for Bruce Gietzen, who will be stepping down as co-chair of the H-E-B Celebrity Cookoff after 18 years of service. Gietzen’s leadership and dedication to this event has helped the Waco ISD Education Foundation raise over $1.67 million through the years.