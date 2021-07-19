Habitat for Humanity helps woman go from homeless to homeowner

Jessica Dugan plans to spend the next few Saturdays at an East Waco construction site with Habitat for Humanity volunteers who are helping her build her future home.
For Dugan, the house on Payne Street will be the solid foundation on which she will raise her two children, a permanent fixture to call home, and a testament to how far she has come in her sobriety.
With the support of a local recovery center and Compassion Ministries program for homeless families, Dugan will become the first person to move directly from a homeless shelter to homeownership through Waco Habitat for Humanity, nonprofit officials said.
Now clean at age 31, Dugan said she became addicted to methamphetamines when she was 24 and in an abusive relationship.
“It was almost like an escape, and I felt like the drug was there for me when other people weren’t,” Dugan said. “I know it sounds crazy, but if you are a drug addict, you’d understand.”
Dugan said that when her son was 3½, he had to go live with another family member because Dugan couldn’t get herself straight.
A few years later, Dugan was deep into addiction when she found she was pregnant with a baby girl.
“I tried my hardest to stay straight when I was pregnant but I relapsed when the baby was two months old, and CPS came and got her,” Dugan said.
Dugan said it was that moment and her love for her children that made her realize she needed to get help.
“I think I was just done at that point,” Dugan said. “I had already been using for three years at that point and I thought, ‘Enough is enough’ and went into Cenikor.”
For 57 days, Dugan confronted her addiction at Cenikor Waco Treatment Center.
“It was scary because there are so many unknowns, but I just leaned into it,” Dugan said. “I was like this is the only option I have and this has to work so I am going to do everything they tell me to do.”
After leaving the program, Dugan went to Sunshine Recovery House, where she learned to be around people and found a community to help her stay clean and sober.
While at Sunshine, Dugan said she was able to find a purpose. She got a job at Luna Juice Bar in downtown Waco where she became general manager, showing her that she was capable of more than just being an addict. Dugan is no longer employed at Luna, but she said her success there helped her keep her head up high.
Through the recommendation of a co-worker, Dugan found herself at Compassion Ministries' transitional housing complex, where she received her own apartment and classes to help chart her future.
“I learned a lot,” Dugan said. “They have budget classes, I now have a savings account. I have paid off all my debt, my credit score is up normal where it is supposed to be.”
Dugan was also able to win back full custody of her daughter. Through Compassion, Dugan was told about Habitat for Humanity, the nonprofit organization that helps that provides homeownership for low-income people who lack decent housing.
John Alexander, executive director of Waco Habitat for Humanity, said there is a great need for Habitat in Waco, where many families are struggling to pay their rent.
“People that are in the very low income categories that we work with have very limited options for housing,” Alexander said. “There is very limited opportunity, it’s important to make affordable housing available, and it is also great for the communities to develop homeowners.”
Currently, Habitat is building four houses a year, which go to families selected through an application process.
Alexander said applicants are chosen based on their need, their willingness to partner with Habitat, and their ability to repay a mortgage through an affordable payment plan.
Part of that partnership includes dedicating 300 hours of "sweat equity" to help build their own homes and other homes through Habitat.
“It’s important because Habitat is not a handout, it’s a hand up,” Alexander said. “Sweat equity is an investment that they put into their own future.”
Sweat equity is also necessary to help Habitat build as many homes as it does, given that volunteers contribute 75% of the labor in a Habitat house.
Dugan’s home is one of the three Habitat houses under construction in Waco.
For Dugan, this was a two-year process.
“It can be kinda discouraging at times but it has really taught me to be patient and save up more money,” Dugan said. “There is a lot of good things in it.”
Dugan said her calculated monthly cost for the home will be less than what she pays in rent right now.
Dugan currently works as a caregiver for an elderly person and is enrolled at McLennan Community College to be a social worker as she wants to help others who have faced struggles like herself.
“Before I started doing drugs, I was in school to be an RN, but since I have gotten sober I kind of would rather be on the mental health side than the medical,” Dugan said.
As a college student and mom, affordable housing is extremely helpful.
Monthly payments on a Habitat house, including principal, insurance and taxes, are usually between $550 to $600 a month, Alexander said.
Dugan's house will be the 180th Habitat house built in Waco, and her inspiring story makes this house build special, Alexander said.
“What stands out about Jessica is that she is the first homeowner that we have had move in directly from a homeless shelter and into a home,” Alexander said. He said this is an example of organizations working together to help someone succeed.
Dugan will be spending most Saturdays building her home, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, Alexander said.
“It is so awesome,” Dugan said. “If anyone gets a chance to be putting effort into their future like that, I am almost unable to describe the feeling.”
Dugan is expecting another win to be added to her story soon: Her son, now 10, will spend a few days with Dugan and her 4-year-old daughter on the boy's first extended stay visitation. She will take the children to the construction site to sign the house they will soon get to call home.
“I have been telling everybody that it is like a dream, because I would have never imagined owning a house, ever,” Dugan said. “It’s amazing. Being able to give my children a normal life, it’s like I never even had a past like that and they don’t have to experience it, it is really awesome.”