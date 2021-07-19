Habitat for Humanity helps woman go from homeless to homeowner

Dugan said it was that moment and her love for her children that made her realize she needed to get help.

“I think I was just done at that point,” Dugan said. “I had already been using for three years at that point and I thought, ‘Enough is enough’ and went into Cenikor.”

For 57 days, Dugan confronted her addiction at Cenikor Waco Treatment Center.

“It was scary because there are so many unknowns, but I just leaned into it,” Dugan said. “I was like this is the only option I have and this has to work so I am going to do everything they tell me to do.”

After leaving the program, Dugan went to Sunshine Recovery House, where she learned to be around people and found a community to help her stay clean and sober.

While at Sunshine, Dugan said she was able to find a purpose. She got a job at Luna Juice Bar in downtown Waco where she became general manager, showing her that she was capable of more than just being an addict. Dugan is no longer employed at Luna, but she said her success there helped her keep her head up high.

Through the recommendation of a co-worker, Dugan found herself at Compassion Ministries' transitional housing complex, where she received her own apartment and classes to help chart her future.