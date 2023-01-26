Harp Design warehouse liquidation underway

Tools and materials Harp Design Co. used to build high-quality furniture for customers nationwide, including Chip and Joanna Gaines, hit the market Thursday, the first day of a liquidation sale running through Saturday.

“We thought this would be our slow day, but people were lined up an hour before we opened,” said warehouse manager Rick Bass, who helped walk-ins navigate the buildings at 1316 Franklin Ave. “One couple was here almost four hours, buying some of everything. They would try to make decisions, one saying, ‘You’re the boss,’ and the other saying, ‘No, you’re the boss.’ They finally loaded up their truck and left with a bench, jewelry, candle holders.”

“It’s been crazy,” Clint Harp said.

Clint Harp, who with wife and business partner Kelly Harp announced two weeks ago they were shuttering Harp Design Co., a woodworking venture Clint launched in his garage, later to see it explode in popularity when the Gaineses featured his handiwork on their hit reality show, “Fixer Upper.” Harp now hosts his own show, “Restoration Road.”

The liquidation sale closes a chapter for the Harps while opening others for buyers, potentially even some looking to leap into business ownership.

“I’ve been walking around, talking to people,” Clint Harp said. “One guy just left with one of our planers and a bunch of clamps. He wants to start up his own business, with pieces from Harp Design Co. Finding inspiration to start a business, then using our tools to get that business off the ground, that makes me really happy. We’re grateful to everyone coming out.”

Shoppers dented the inventory supply Thursday, but much remains. Still available at mid-afternoon were stoneware baskets and bowls, tree skirts, wooden clipboards, watering cans, table runners and wall hangings. There were also wood-drop earrings, copies of Harp’s book “Handcrafted,” and hoodies, shirts and caps sporting the Harp Design Co. logo.

Hand tools galore populated an adjoining building, where plumbing snakes, drill bits, extension cords, sandpaper and compressors also lurked.

“Die-hards came out on Thursday,” Harp said. “Early birds got early worms, but we still have tools, lots of wood and tons of household goods.”

Big-ticket items combined could fetch $75,000 or more, director of operations Andrew Shotts said. A box truck for hauling is priced at $36,000, while a 42-inch-wide belt sander carries an $18,000 asking price. Bandsaws, lathes, joiners and routers also are being sold at liquidation prices.

The sale will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visitors may park in the First Methodist Waco Downtown church parking lot across Franklin Avenue. Shotts said cash and cards are accepted.

Clint Harp will continue working on his TV show for the Magnolia Network, “Restoration Road,” which takes him to noteworthy restorations nationwide. Kelly Harp will continue her pursuit of a master’s degree in clinical psychology.

The Harps have three children and operate an Airbnb in Waco.