Harvest on 25th returns to home base four months after fire

As the light shines in through the big windows at Harvest on 25th and the red door swings open with customers ready to dig into a slice of in-house-made sourdough toast with plum chutney or a zucchini and wild mushroom omelet, co-owner Juanita Barrientos knows the past four months of rebuilding after a devastating fire have been worth it.
“It's the flow of Harvest. It’s the people. It’s the food on our plates. It’s the communication with our customers,” Barrientos said. “It is the way the light comes in in the morning and seeing the first few customers come in bright and early.”
Harvest on 25th, which opened for the first time in 2019, reopened Sept. 2 following an electrical fire in April that left the building unusable. During the project to get the restaurant space ready again after the fire, Harvest set up in a commissary kitchen to offer to-go meals.
Co-owner Toby Tull said they started the reopening slowly to make sure it was done right and in a way the staff could handle.
“We tried to keep it on the downlow because it is not a huge restaurant,” Tull said. “Plus it had been much slower at the other kitchen and so the ramp up, we went from zero to a thousand miles an hour when we reopened.”
For the last three weeks, Harvest has been seeing a good number of customers come in to enjoy a meal, reminding Tull and Barrientos the last four months of rebuilding had paid off.
The to-go operation during the construction served its purpose, Tull said. The “name of the game” was keeping their employees employed.
While the community showed its support, with donations through a GoFundMe as well as take-out orders, Tull said it was only normal for business to be slower.
“I think it was slower because people, after COVID, and I know we are still in the midst of that, for a year and a half people had to eat to-go or delivery because dining rooms were closed so I do think it was a little slower at the commissary kitchen because people wanted to eat at a restaurant,” Tull said.
The transition to take-out also left the pair feeling that an important aspect of their food was missing, the presentation and customer experience.
“That transition was hard for both of us,” Tull said. “So much of our vision for what we wanted to create was a space for people to eat and enjoy, and you don’t realize until it is taken away how much that actually fueled us.”
Barrientos said she struggled to maintain motivation when they could not create personal connections with their customers and missed having a community present at their tables.
Tull said the pandemic and the fire felt like a one-two punch at the time.
“It’s a hard place to be but it is also, in hindsight, a good place to be,” Tull said. “It’s one of those things where you look back and think ‘wow, I am actually way more thankful that we went through that,’ because it does, it forces you to prioritize and figure out what you want to do.”
But after reopening, Barrientos said she was reminded why they fought so hard to reopen their restaurant and why, despite the challenges they have faced, she feels comfortable setting goals once again.
“It also helps us that we are unique to the Waco food scene,” Tull said. “If there were five other restaurants like Harvest, it would have been difficult for us to stay motivated but because we fit such a need in Waco, we felt the need to persevere. We felt like we should really try.”
Now back in the place they call home, at 112 N. 25th St., Tull and Barrientos thank their loyal customer base returning to help Harvest in its new chapter. Their employees also have been motivating.
“We have a great loyal staff and we know we had to survive for them,” Barrientos said. “It is their livelihood and Harvest has impacted their lives in such a positive way and that was a motivation for us too.”
While they have a strong focus on their staff, Harvest is not immune to the struggles many other customer-service based businesses are experiencing, which is finding employees.
“I think that restaurant work is not the most glamorous,” Tull said. “I think it is hard work and I think particularly in Waco why we are feeling this sort of pinch is partially due to the Amazon center opening up. … That takes a huge chunk of the labor force out and I think the other issue is just scheduling, finding people who are able to work the hours we need them to work.”
Amazon's fulfillment center in Waco is expected to open in the coming months, with employment up to 1,000 people.
Barrientos also said the restaurant's business hours can factor in, since they are open when most students, who make up a large portion of potential applicants, are in class. Tull said it is easy to find people who are able to work weekends but a struggle for weekdays.
The fire also took a financial toll on Harvest, with revenue down about 70% during the interim period, Tull said.
“The good news here is that the minute we opened our doors Waco responded,” he said. “We are back to pre-fire revenues and really pre-COVID revenues which is really what we needed.”
In the recently vacant space, they are now having to cap their waitlist as they draw in eager weekend crowds.