Harvest on 25th returns to home base four months after fire

Barrientos said she struggled to maintain motivation when they could not create personal connections with their customers and missed having a community present at their tables.

Tull said the pandemic and the fire felt like a one-two punch at the time.

“It’s a hard place to be but it is also, in hindsight, a good place to be,” Tull said. “It’s one of those things where you look back and think ‘wow, I am actually way more thankful that we went through that,’ because it does, it forces you to prioritize and figure out what you want to do.”

But after reopening, Barrientos said she was reminded why they fought so hard to reopen their restaurant and why, despite the challenges they have faced, she feels comfortable setting goals once again.

“It also helps us that we are unique to the Waco food scene,” Tull said. “If there were five other restaurants like Harvest, it would have been difficult for us to stay motivated but because we fit such a need in Waco, we felt the need to persevere. We felt like we should really try.”

Now back in the place they call home, at 112 N. 25th St., Tull and Barrientos thank their loyal customer base returning to help Harvest in its new chapter. Their employees also have been motivating.