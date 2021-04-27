Harvest on 25th thanks Waco community for putting 'wind back in our sails' after fire destroyed kitchen

When one of the owners of Home Grown Farm in Gholson, Toby Tull, met a Le Cordon Bleu trained chef, Juanita Barrientos, he knew they needed a place where Waco could get her farm-to-table, nutrition focused, delicious food.
They opened Harvest on 25th in 2019 and soon began growing their dining area to meet demand, until the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close down in March 2020. After reopening, and in recent weeks seeing a return to growth, a fire Thursday evening forced the the restaurant to close down once again and brought back the sense of uncertainty that dominated the previous year.
“Two weeks ago, we had our best sales date ever," Tull said. "It felt like the sun was finally starting to rise over Harvest. All of our employees were excited. It was such a relief to be shifted back to growth mode after COVID. The fire took the wind out of our sails. It was such a gut punch.”
The electrical fire destroyed the restaurant's entry and kitchen and forced it to close, though the staff is in a temporary setup elsewhere in town and preparing to start online takeout orders soon.
Tull said that he got the call from employees letting him know that the restaurant, at 112 N. 25th St., was on fire, and his thought immediately went to Barrientos.
“Anyone that knows Juanita knows that her heart is literally on the plate, and our staff knows that. That is where we all were. How is Juanita? Is she OK?” Tull said.
Barrientos serves not only as a co-owner but also as the executive chef for Harvest.
“It was one of the most traumatic things in my life. I have been through trauma in my past and that was as close as it got since I lost my mother at 15 years old,” Barrientos said. "Those feelings were too familiar."
Also on their mind was their staff. Tull said many employees got word and showed up at the restaurant while the fire department was working to put out the fire.
“Thinking about staff and for them to see it burn up in flames is something I never want to go through again,” Barrientos said.
The duo had been able to keep their employees working through COVID-19 but were now faced with the question of whether they could do it again.
“Our staff, they are incredible," Tull said. "We prioritized all of our employees through all of COVID. Our goal was to keep our staff fully intact and gainfully employed.
“Our employees have worked tirelessly to keep the restaurant going, and I think for both Juanita and I, that is where we were on Thursday night. We weren’t just grieving for ourselves but we were grieving for our employees.”
Since the fire, the community has showed love and support for the local restaurant through donations and making sure the employees are OK. For Tull and Barrientos, that has been uplifting.
“I wanted to create a space where people can have important moments," Tull said. "Some of the most important conversations in our lives happen over food and we built Harvest to be a place where people can come and have those important conversations over our food. I can honestly say that I had no idea that Harvest is as special to so many as it is and I have been blown away from the support.”
Laura Lee Washington, who handles marketing for the restaurant, started a GoFundMe, and it had already raised $18,691 out of the $50,000 goal by Tuesday.
“It guarantees that regardless of what our revenues are over the next few weeks, we can keep our employees paid and their lives are not inconvenienced by this," Tull said of the importance of the fundraiser. "That is the biggest help that the GoFundMe will do, is allow us to keep our staff.”
The community did not stop at donations. Tull said many people called asking if their employees needed anything, including dinner.
“Being a small business in Waco is hard, and any small-business owner in Waco knows that," Tull said. "I am truly speechless at how the community has rallied around us. … It is truly priceless. It really does put the wind back in our sails.”
He said he truly believes the amount of support could not have happened anywhere besides Waco.
With that support and love, the partners are looking to the future and how to keep Harvest going.
“We needed to process the trauma to be able to get to work," Tull said. "This community is crying for us to come back. Let’s pick ourselves up and see what we can do.”
The pair have gotten the process started to restore the restaurant space, which they rent from Rydell Real Estate. It remains unclear just how long the effort will take, but they have started working with their insurance company, and a restoration company will handle the work.
In the meantime, they have begun working alongside their employees in an old fire station that was converted into a commissary kitchen. The owner of the commissary is allowing them to use the kitchen in exchange for help with licensing and permits, Tull said.
“Everyone is back at work today,” he said Tuesday.
Employees are working to get the space ready to start online takeout orders soon.
“The good thing about COVID is that it gave us a game plan. Our staff is used to not having a dining room,” Tull said.
The irony of using a kitchen in a former fire station is not lost on Barrientos.
“After a devastating fire, Harvest is being reborn in an old fire station,” she said.
Harvest on 25th hopes to be open for pickups soon at their temporary location, and the duo said they would keep customers informed on when they can place their orders.
“The experience has been a very humbling, tragic and beautiful one. … I am so thankful and shocked by how much we have been supported,” Barrientos said.