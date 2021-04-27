Harvest on 25th thanks Waco community for putting 'wind back in our sails' after fire destroyed kitchen

Barrientos serves not only as a co-owner but also as the executive chef for Harvest.

“It was one of the most traumatic things in my life. I have been through trauma in my past and that was as close as it got since I lost my mother at 15 years old,” Barrientos said. "Those feelings were too familiar."

Also on their mind was their staff. Tull said many employees got word and showed up at the restaurant while the fire department was working to put out the fire.

“Thinking about staff and for them to see it burn up in flames is something I never want to go through again,” Barrientos said.

The duo had been able to keep their employees working through COVID-19 but were now faced with the question of whether they could do it again.

“Our staff, they are incredible," Tull said. "We prioritized all of our employees through all of COVID. Our goal was to keep our staff fully intact and gainfully employed.

“Our employees have worked tirelessly to keep the restaurant going, and I think for both Juanita and I, that is where we were on Thursday night. We weren’t just grieving for ourselves but we were grieving for our employees.”