Hawaiian Falls attendance takes hit from capacity limits

The park reopened at 50% capacity the weekend of June 5, and stayed that way for the rest of the summer. Forson said the park’s normal capacity is over 2,000 guests. He said the park at no point reached 50% of its capacity.

The park added an extra days to its season this weekend, offering limited rides and slides for a discount admission price of $15.

“There’s no doubt we’re looking forward to 2021 and hoping it’s much different than this year,” Forson said.

Waco Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said the city of Waco has had a long-term lease agreement with Pro Parks, the operator of Hawaiian Falls since 2011. Waco City Council voted to amend the agreement in January to waive the park’s 2020 fee in exchange for the construction of a new 12-slide complex, known as Kona Bay.

“They do not owe us any money this year, as they put that into a capital infrastructure project,” Cook said. “It’s no impact on us this season.”

Under the agreement, the park pays either 5% of its gross revenue or a flat fee, which was originally $75,000 but increased to $100,000 for 2020. The city plans to waive up to $500,000 in rent over the next seven years.