Hawaiian Falls attendance takes hit from capacity limits

Hawaiian Falls water park closes its 2020 season Sunday. It was a season that started late, and never really got going due to the coronavirus pandemic limiting attendance.
Hawaiian Falls Managing Director Ryan Forson declined to say how much revenue the park earned this season, or share attendance figures, but said the pandemic impacted the park significantly, along with water and amusement parks throughout the state.
“I think it was everyone,” Forson said. “When you think of the amount of group business that we typically see, and then naturally, being able to have 50% less people in the park, I think everyone can understand the hit that takes in regard to revenues and attendance.”
The park opened the week after Memorial Day Weekend, one week later than usual, and was initially limited to 25% capacity by guidelines set forth in Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening plan on May 1. Most non-essential Texas businesses were ordered closed at the end of March and throughout April as the coronavirus threat took hold in the U.S.
“What we’re accustomed to is being able to have a bunch of school groups out before we even get going,” Forson said. “Normally by the end of May, before we’ve even opened to the public, we’ve had 20 plus days of school groups that are using the park, and then obviously businesses throughout the summer.”
The park reopened at 50% capacity the weekend of June 5, and stayed that way for the rest of the summer. Forson said the park’s normal capacity is over 2,000 guests. He said the park at no point reached 50% of its capacity.
The park added an extra days to its season this weekend, offering limited rides and slides for a discount admission price of $15.
“There’s no doubt we’re looking forward to 2021 and hoping it’s much different than this year,” Forson said.
Waco Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said the city of Waco has had a long-term lease agreement with Pro Parks, the operator of Hawaiian Falls since 2011. Waco City Council voted to amend the agreement in January to waive the park’s 2020 fee in exchange for the construction of a new 12-slide complex, known as Kona Bay.
“They do not owe us any money this year, as they put that into a capital infrastructure project,” Cook said. “It’s no impact on us this season.”
Under the agreement, the park pays either 5% of its gross revenue or a flat fee, which was originally $75,000 but increased to $100,000 for 2020. The city plans to waive up to $500,000 in rent over the next seven years.
“It is a way to help them out, a way to ensure they still put money into the park and make improvements to enhance the facility,” Cook said. “Also, we were in agreement that anything that we could do the better that facility was something worth looking at.”
Season attendance at Hawaiian Falls was 145,000 people in 2012, 91,896 in 2017 and 86,400 in 2018. It rebounded to 98,700 in 2019.
Cook said the park has not yet submitted attendance numbers from the 2020 season. The park cleared the decision to remain open for one more weekend with the city.
“Obviously it’s still summer weather, so we agreed that we were okay with that,” Cook said. “We definitely understand giving those season pass holders another weekend to get out and enjoy the facility.”
One asymptomatic park employee tested positive for COVID-19 in June. Workers who had been in close contact with the infected employee were sent home and asked to quarantine for 14 days, and the park remained open. Forson said there were no more cases in connection with the park following the discovery, and employees have been screened daily throughout the summer.
