Friday marked Hawaiian Falls’ opening day for its summer season, and its first full summer offering a bar, with a two-drink maximum, alongside its other concessions.

Since the park closed last year for the offseason, it has made improvements to its pools and added amenities including additional cabanas, TVs and a stage for live music.

“From the minute the park closes until the minute it reopens, we're focused on adding and improving things, painting, repairing, enhancing slides, things of that nature,” spokesperson Ron McKenzie said. “So our goal is to have the park look better than it did the year before. That's what our team at the park there has been focusing on.”

The food pavilion has also been renamed and given a new theme. As for the new stage, McKenzie said the plan is to have live entertainment periodically throughout the summer.

Waco parks and recreation director Jonathan Cook said the city is excited to see Hawaiian Falls open up for summer.

"ProParks management continues to make investments into that park to make it a first-class attraction for Waco, and we're excited to get them open and see the improvements," Cook said. "They've done a lot of maintenance upgrades this year to make that facility really shine, so they're committed to making it successful.”

ProParks has operated the city-owned waterpark property since 2018, and it has been under the Hawaiian Falls brand since 2012.

Hawaiian Falls also attained a liquor license in August last year.

“It's something that we've been partnering and working with the city on for quite some time, something our guests have been asking for,” McKenzie said. “So we work very closely with the city and actually were able to obtain the liquor license at the end of last season.”

The park is also implementing a two-drink maximum in an effort to maintain its family-friendly atmosphere.

“We want to provide liquor as just another way that people can enjoy the park,” McKenzie said. “But we also want to make sure that we keep to our heart as being safe, and providing family fun.”

McKenzie said the park is “fully staffed and ready to go” for the summer, though with between 300 and 400 hires in the peak season, it is always hiring, McKenzie said.

“When school gets out, our staffing situation really improves. … A lot of times we’re people's first job, first opportunity to work,” he said. "We're excited to be that for the community as well.”

Hawaiian Falls also hosts community-oriented events and specials such as school supply drives, Polar Plunge fundraisers for Special Olympics and summertime swimming lessons.

“We continue to look for other ways to work with and support the city when we really are community waterparks. That's in our hearts,” McKenzie said. “So in all the communities that we're in, we try to work with area charities, the chamber of commerces, the cities and school districts and find ways that we can partner together just to make the community better.”

The park at 900 Lake Shore Drive will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, with later closing on Fridays and Saturdays, for most weeks through mid-August, then weekend-only hours through mid-September.