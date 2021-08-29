Hawaiian Falls reports summer rebound in Waco, extends season by a week

Families flocked to Waco's Hawaiian Falls water park this summer in what staff and owners saw as an attempt to make up for lost time.
Season pass sales increased noticeably over the course of the summer, school groups slowly returned and the park plans to extend its season to the weekend after Labor Day again this year, said Ryan Forson, manager of Hawaiian Falls in Waco.
“That’s been our summer. It’s been good for us," Forson said. “We’re excited that people enjoyed a space to get outside and feel like they’re keeping themselves safe.”
The city of Waco owns the water park property and structures and formerly operated the park under the name Waco Water Park. It became part of the Hawaiian Falls chain in 2012, when a private firm took over operations in a lease deal with the city. ProParks Management bought out the former Hawaiian Falls operator in 2018 and continues to manage the park, along with others in the state.
Gov. Greg Abbott allowed water parks to reopen May 30 last year, but once the parks reopened attendance was “soft right away,” and attendance was down across Hawaiian Falls locations by about 30% by the end of the fiscal year, ProParks President Curt Caffey said.
“Over the course of the summer (last year), we built back a little bit, but based on surges that might have been happening and the way the news was … we saw varying levels of attendance,” Caffey said.
He said he would estimate the parks have earned back that 30% this year.
“It hasn’t shot above all-time records or anything like that, but we’ve definitely returned to normalized attendance,” Caffey said.
He said the amusement industry as a whole has rebounded, in part because people missed going to water parks and amusement parks last year. The delta variant’s path through Texas may be changing that already, he said.
“We’re all outdoors, so that’s been helpful to keep the momentum going,” Caffey said. “But you know, we certainly notice that the news talks about it every day again.”
Last school year, ProParks offered local school employees free season passes, but it was difficult to get the word out before summer vacation. The company will hopefully be able to offer the same program next year, he said.
Forson said business last year stayed steady enough into September to justify staying open a little longer, which he said might have happened because other activities were still off-limits for a lot of families because of COVID-19. They extend the season again this year.
“We just wanted to create more time for people,” Forson said. “Thankfully, for the most part it says warm in Texas into September, so giving people the opportunity to make the most of their season pass is kind of our way of looking at it.”
Forson said he could not provide information about attendance and number of season passes sold until the park closes for the season and reports those stats to the city of Waco.
Forson said staffing issues plagued the busy park throughout the summer. In response, the park raised lifeguards’ pay to $10.50 an hour and raised some other employees' hourly rate to $9.25. He said the park mostly hires teenagers and young college students.