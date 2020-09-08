Health district corrects active-case count after audit, reports 89th COVID-19 death

The count of active COVID-19 cases in McLennan County fell dramatically over the weekend, thanks not to a miracle but to an audit that corrected reporting mistakes.
The reported count of active cases fell from 1,927 Thursday to 657 Friday, and continued falling through the weekend before reaching 477 Tuesday. Waco McLennan-County Public Health District officials said the main source of errors came when the Texas Department of State Health Services took over some contact tracing for the county in June, but cases traced by the state were not shifted to the local recovery count at the appropriate time.
McLennan County reported 47 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the newly accurate active case count to 496, the total case count to 6,813 and the recovered case count to 6,228. As of Tuesday, Waco hospitals were treating 37 COVID-19 patients, including 27 McLennan County residents and nine on ventilators. The health district also reported Tuesday that a 49-year-old woman became the 89th McLennan County resident to die as a result of the disease.
Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said the active case count should remain more stable now that corrections have been made. The Department of State Health Services started helping county officials with contact tracing the last week of June, as the local case count accelerated exponentially and outpaced the capacity of the local health district.
“Some of those cases weren’t added as recoveries, and so that became an issue,” Craine said. “They were still marked as active.”
Also, if a McLennan County resident tests positive for COVID-19 while outside the county, there can be significant delays in local officials receiving that information. In some such instances, positives should have been listed as recovered by the time the county received them, but they instead remained listed as active.
The out-of-county reporting delays resulted in fewer errors than the cases traced by the state, but both sources of errors have been correct, health district officials said.
In most cases, a person who tests positive for COVID-19 will be listed as recovered 10 days after their onset of symptoms, assuming they have gone 24 hours without a fever and other symptoms are improving. The situation may differ for people who become severely ill.
Craine said the county's lower active case count, in addition to a lower count of new cases each day, is a cause for celebration, but everyone needs to remain vigilant about hand washing, masks and social distancing.
“Our numbers have gotten low on a day-to-day basis and it’s so great, and we do want to celebrate that and say ‘good job’, but we don’t want to take a victory lap yet,” Craine said.
She said the spike of local cases in June and July shows what can happen if protective measures are eased.
“That can happen even with low numbers, so we can’t let our guard down,” Craine said.
The McLennan County Tax Office closed indefinitely Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Tax Assessor-Collector Randy Riggs said the office will still be taking phone calls but does not have the staff needed to keep the motor vehicle side of the office open. About a dozen employees are either in quarantine or taking leave.
Midway ISD has four active cases, in a second grader at South Bosque Elementary School, a 10th grader and a 12th grader at Midway High School and an employee not affiliated with a school campus. The cases were not related to each other, Midway spokesperson Traci Marlin said.
Baylor University had 334 active cases among students, employees and contractors who are using the campus, as of its update Tuesday. Anyone affiliated with Baylor who also resides in the county is included in both the university's data and in the public health district's data. Baylor has recorded 176 positive tests in the past seven days and 901 since Aug. 1.
The university is conducting its own contact tracing and sharing data with the health district.
Neighboring Bell County reported 21 new cases Tuesday, bringing its total case count to 4,935, including 4,498 who have recovered and 67 have died. Public health officials there also have introduced a “threat level” chart presented to the public, with four levels of severity coded as red, orange, yellow and green. The county is currently at the orange, level 3, or “moderate, controlled transmission,” characterized by a health care system that still has capacity and a reduction in spread.
“This is something a few other health officials in the state have done,” Bell County Public Health District Director Amanda Chadwell said. “It’s just to try to make it easier to understand, from a public health perspective, where we’re sitting in terms of severity.”
Chadwell said Harris County Public Health has a similar system. Bell County’s case count has been dropping steadily alongside McLennan County’s.
“We’ve seen COVID-19 move through a fair bit of the population, so there is going to be some of those individuals who are not going to be as high risk because they’ve already been exposed, they’ve already been infected, and I think the summer heat probably played a role,” Chadwell said. “During those hot days we were seeing very few people getting together.”
She said now that September is here and schools are back in session, she is bracing for that to change.
“We’re concerned of course that we’ll see more people out and about and getting together, particularly ahead of the holidays,” Chadwell said.
If a spike in cases connected to schools is coming, it will take between seven and 10 days to emerge, she said.
“Again, with kids, what we’ve seen is that … it’s not that they can’t transmit it, but it doesn’t seem to be as severe,” Chadwell said. “So my biggest concern is asymptomatic spreaders who have it and don’t know it.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.