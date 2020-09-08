Health district corrects active-case count after audit, reports 89th COVID-19 death

She said the spike of local cases in June and July shows what can happen if protective measures are eased.

“That can happen even with low numbers, so we can’t let our guard down,” Craine said.

The McLennan County Tax Office closed indefinitely Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Tax Assessor-Collector Randy Riggs said the office will still be taking phone calls but does not have the staff needed to keep the motor vehicle side of the office open. About a dozen employees are either in quarantine or taking leave.

Midway ISD has four active cases, in a second grader at South Bosque Elementary School, a 10th grader and a 12th grader at Midway High School and an employee not affiliated with a school campus. The cases were not related to each other, Midway spokesperson Traci Marlin said.

Baylor University had 334 active cases among students, employees and contractors who are using the campus, as of its update Tuesday. Anyone affiliated with Baylor who also resides in the county is included in both the university's data and in the public health district's data. Baylor has recorded 176 positive tests in the past seven days and 901 since Aug. 1.

The university is conducting its own contact tracing and sharing data with the health district.