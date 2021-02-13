Health district ends vaccine clinic early as roads grow icy

Icy roads forced the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to cut short its public vaccination clinic at noon Saturday, officials announced.

Those signed up for the public vaccination hub at the Waco Convention Center were being notified and given an opportunity to reschedule when weather conditions allow, health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said. The clinics are usually held Thursday through Saturday.

The health district also canceled its clinic Thursday due to icy conditions but was able to reschedule many of those appointments for Friday, when 1,300 people got the shot.

"That was definitely a record for us," Craine said. The district had 1,500 first doses of the Moderna vaccine available this past week and 1,500 second doses and is expecting an equal number of doses from the state in the coming week.

When the clinic resumes, it will prioritize second-dose patients, city officials said. Most of those signed up for a second dose this week were in the early part of the four-to-six-week window for a second dose of the Moderna vaccine, Craine said.

She said health district officials do not expect any wasted doses during the hiatus. The Moderna vaccine can last for 30 days after it is thawed, she said.