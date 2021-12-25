Health district resumes vaccination clinics Tuesday

The McLennan County Public Health District will conduct COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the following locations over the next two weeks. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters are available. The Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years of age is available at all locations. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-Ins are welcome, and registration for a scheduled appointment is available at covidwaco.com. The Health District offices are closed Monday and Friday this week.
Waco-McLennan County Health District, 225 W. Waco Dr., Tuesday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
McGregor ISD, 903 Bluebonnet Pkwy, McGregor, Jan. 3rd, 3-7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
Pilgrim’s Pride, 2500 E. Lakeshore Dr., Jan. 4th, 1-5 p.m.
Robinson I.S.D. Intermediate Campus Café, 605 S. Old Robinson Rd, Jan. 4th, 4:30-7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
Connally I.S.D. Cafeteria, 200 Cadet Way, Jan. 5th, 5-7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
Lorena I.S.D. Cafeteria, 1 Leopard Ln, Lorena, Jan. 5th, 4:30-8:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
Indian Spring Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Dr., Jan. 6th, 4:30-7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Parlor, 517 Columbus, Jan. 7th, 7:30 a.m. – Noon
China Spring I.S.D. Intermediate School, 4001 Flat Rock Rd., Jan. 8th, 9 a.m.—3 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
Estella Maxey Place Apartments, 1809 J. J. Flewellen Rd., Jan. 8th, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.