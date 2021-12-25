Health district resumes vaccination clinics Tuesday

The McLennan County Public Health District will conduct COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the following locations over the next two weeks. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters are available. The Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years of age is available at all locations. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-Ins are welcome, and registration for a scheduled appointment is available at covidwaco.com. The Health District offices are closed Monday and Friday this week.