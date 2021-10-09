 Skip to main content
Health district schedules 13 vaccination clinics around Waco area for upcoming week
Health district schedules 13 vaccination clinics around Waco area for upcoming week

MCC vaccination clinic (copy)

Providers help recipients check in for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at MCC in August. MCC will host another vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, one of 13 this week organized by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

 Lisa Elliott, provided

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host 13 free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends certain groups receive a booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine, at least six months after the second dose. Booster doses are not yet authorized for anyone who initially received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Vaccination cards will be used to verify the date of previous doses before a third dose or booster shot.

All clinics listed, regardless of location, are open to the general public.

Monday

Briar Construction, 1053 Industrial Blvd., 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Central Texas Metropolitan Community Church, 1601 Clay Ave., 2–5 p.m.

Connally High School, 901 N. Lacy Drive, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

La Vega High School Cafeteria, 555 Loop 340, 4:30–7 p.m.

New Horizon Baptist Church, 2360 S. Third St., 7–9 p.m.

Wednesday

Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive, noon–6 p.m.

Lorena ISD Performing Arts Center, 1 Leopard Lane, 4:30–8:30 p.m.

Thursday

McLennan Community College MAC Commons Area, 1400 College Drive, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Friday

Lee Lockwood Library drive-thru clinic, 2801 W. Waco Drive, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, 5–7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Waco Cultural Arts Fest, 814 Elm Ave., 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Raintree Apartments, 6801 Tennyson Drive, noon–4 p.m.

Communities in Schools, 1001 Washington Ave., noon–2 p.m.

