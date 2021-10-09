Health district schedules 13 vaccination clinics around Waco area for upcoming week

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host 13 free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends certain groups receive a booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine, at least six months after the second dose. Booster doses are not yet authorized for anyone who initially received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Vaccination cards will be used to verify the date of previous doses before a third dose or booster shot.