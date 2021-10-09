Health district schedules 13 vaccination clinics for upcoming week

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host 13 free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends certain groups receive a booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine, at least six months after the second dose. Booster doses are not yet authorized for anyone who initially received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Vaccination cards will be used to verify the date of previous doses before a third dose or booster shot.
All clinics listed, regardless of location, are open to the general public.
Monday
Briar Construction, 1053 Industrial Blvd., 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
Central Texas MCC at Clay, 1601 Clay Ave., 2–5 p.m.
Connally High School, 901 N. Lacy Drive, 5:30–7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
La Vega High School Cafeteria, 555 Loop 340, 4:30–7 p.m.
New Horizon Baptist Church, 2360 S. Third St., 7–9 p.m.
Wednesday
Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive, noon–6 p.m.
Lorena ISD Performing Arts Center, 1 Leopard Lane, 4:30–8:30 p.m.
Thursday
McLennan Community College MAC Commons Area, 1400 College Drive, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Friday
Lee Lockwood Library drive-thru clinic, 2801 W. Waco Drive, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, 5–7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Waco Cultural Arts Fest, 814 Elm Ave., 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Raintree Apartments, 6801 Tennyson Drive, noon–4 p.m.
Communities in Schools, 1001 Washington Ave., noon–2 p.m.