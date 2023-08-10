Another 17 possible cases of E. coli have been reported in people who visited the Playdium Pool in West, McLennan County health officials said Thursday.

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spokesperson Clare Paul said by email that 42 people have had symptoms consistent with E. coli infection after visiting Playdium, up from 25 people reported as of Wednesday.

The number of infections confirmed as E. coli via a lab test has remained the same, at four, Paul said.

The suspected exposure dates are between July 28 and Aug. 6, Paul said. Four people reporting symptoms are believed to have been exposed July 28, 25 on July 29, two on Aug. 3, three on Aug. 4, five on Aug. 5 and three on Aug. 6, Paul said.

People reporting symptoms range in age from 1 to 59 years old, she said. No one has been hospitalized or died as a result of the outbreak.

Playdium's owners did not respond to voicemails and text messages seeking comment, but the pool posted a statement on Facebook saying it is cooperating with the health district.

"For extra precautions we have been working around the clock cleaning and disinfecting our whole facility," the statement says. "We pride ourselves in providing a safe and fun environment for our community."

Paul said health district testing of the water last Friday revealed no fecal contamination of the pool's water and found that the chlorine and pH levels were within acceptable and safe ranges, so the pool remained open last weekend. Paul also said Playdium had maintained "very good" water chemistry logs.

As of Thursday, Paul said the health district had not yet determined the source of the E. coli outbreak.

Paul said the health district is collaborating with state officials to explore the feasibility of conducting E. coli testing of the pool water. The health district does not have the total coliform testing capabilities to determine the presence or absence of E. coli bacteria in water, she said. Paul said Thursday there was no update on when or if the health district could test the water for E. coli bacteria.

The health district conducts safety inspections of local pools on an annual basis, and prior to last Friday, Playdium had most recently been inspected in June, she said.

E. coli is a bacteria that can be passed to humans through contaminated food or water, and causes symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach cramping, nausea and vomiting. Common ways E. coli can be passed to humans include ingesting undercooked ground beef or ingesting water contaminated by fecal matter.

The Playdium Pool is closed on weekdays, as its summer-season hours ended last week. The pool is scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It is unclear if the pool will close this weekend in light of the investigation.