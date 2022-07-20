Health officials investigate first McLennan County case of monkeypox

Local health authorities Wednesday announced the first case of monkeypox in McLennan County and said they will monitor the spread of the virus to determine whether public testing is necessary.

The McLennan County case involved an adult woman with no known travel or exposure to other monkeypox patients, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District officials said. The district is conducting contact tracing in the case.

Texas has logged 110 cases of monkeypox since June 7, when it was first identified in Dallas County, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That includes 27 cases in Public Health Region 7, a 30-county region that includes Waco, Temple, Round Rock, Austin, San Marcos and Bryan-College Station.

DSHS materials call monkeypox "a severe acute illness, usually with sudden onset of initial symptoms of fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes (lymphadenopathy), chills, and exhaustion." The disease quickly progresses to a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other body parts, often followed by the appearance of lesions on the skin.

The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks and is spread by close physical contact, officials said.

In McLennan County, the health district will monitor the spread of monkeypox and the severity of cases to determine if and when public testing may be needed, said Vaidehi Shah, the health district's senior epidemiologist.

Shah said Wednesday that the data so far indicate that the strain causing the current global monkeypox outbreak does not kill people.

“Some people may require hospitalization," she said. Others may develop a milder form of the disease merely requiring a doctor's care.”

Shah said that antiviral medications are available from federal public health authorities, if needed.

The health district's epidemiology team has been planning in the last few weeks for the potential spread of monkeypox here, said district director LaShonda Malrey-Horne.

“This early preparation included communication with both hospital systems and health care providers in the area,” Malrey-Horne said. “We will continue to work with the Texas Department of State Health Services Public Health Region 7 to identify potential cases and ensure testing and treatment if needed.”

People sick with monkeypox should contact their health provider to determine testing and isolate at home, health district spokesperson Clare Paul said.

“If you have an active rash or other symptoms, stay in a separate room or area away from people or pets you live with, when possible," Paul said.

People with an unexplained rash should schedule a visit with their health care provider, Shah said.

"When you set an appointment (for the unexplained rash), make sure to inform them of your suspicion of monkeypox, so that they can take appropriate precautions to prevent the possible spread of the disease," Shah said.

Monkeypox usually starts with a rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth and on other body parts, the health district said in a statement Wednesday. Other symptoms include headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills or exhaustion.

“Sometimes people may only experience the rash, which goes through different stages before healing completely,” Paul said.

The statement says monkeypox can spread from person to person in a variety of ways: direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids; respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact of around three hours, or during close physical contact; or touching items (such as clothing, towels, sheets, linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids.

Shah said monkeypox spreads differently than COVID-19 does.

"To spread monkeypox requires skin to skin contact, or around three hours of face-to-face exposure," Shah said. The coronavirus, by contrast, can spread from face-to-face exposure within 15 minutes, she said.

Based on the data she has seen, Shah said that each case of monkeypox causes one more case, a lower transmission rate than the first form of COVID-19 and far lower than the current BA.5 subvariant of omicron.

Shah said that people could catch the disease also by sharing cups, glasses and utensils.

Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following steps to prevent getting monkeypox:

avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox,

do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox,

do not handle or touch the bedding, towels or clothing of a person with monkeypox, and

wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.