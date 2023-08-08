McLennan County public health officials are investigating a possible E. coli outbreak at the Playdium Pool in West, which may already be contained.

Almost 20 people have reported symptoms of gastrointestinal illness after swimming in the pool between July 29 and Aug. 3, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spokesperson Clare Paul said by email. A lab test confirmed two of the people were infected with E. coli, she said.

Paul said the health district’s environmental health team did a thorough inspection of the pool Friday. She said the investigation report revealed no fecal contamination of the water, a type of contamination often associated with E. coli, and the water chemistry of the pool was within acceptable parameters. The health district will continue to monitor the conditions of the pool water, she said.

Paul said the health district is collaborating with state authorities to explore possible E. coli testing of the pool water.

There has been reported exposure since Aug. 3 so it plausible the outbreak has already been contained. She said the outbreak appears to be an “isolated point exposure outbreak.”

E. coli is a bacteria that can be passed to humans through contaminated food or water, and causes symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach cramping, nausea and vomiting. Common ways E. coli can be passed to humans include ingesting undercooked ground beef or ingesting water contaminated by fecal matter.

The Playdium Pool is closed on weekdays, as its summer-season hours ended last week. The pool scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Playdium’s owners could not immediately be reached for comment.