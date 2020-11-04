Health officials say McLennan County COVID-19 hospitalizations up, while spread remains steady

Local COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased recently, and the area remains “dangerously close” to again seeing an exponential increase in new coronavirus cases, local officials said Wednesday.
Two more McLennan County residents have died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the local death toll to 160 people.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District also reported another death Tuesday. The three recent deaths include a 94-year-old woman, a 57-year-old man and an 86-year-old man.
Additionally, Nathaniel Washington, a 56-year-old inmate at the Hughes Unit in Gatesville, died Aug. 19 at a local hospital after contracting COVID-19 while serving his sentence, according to a recent notice from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
The health district also reported Wednesday that another 146 McLennan County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total since the pandemic started to 10,674. An estimated 686 residents are currently sick with the disease.
Waco hospitals were treating 60 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, including 15 people on ventilators. A week ago, Waco hospitals were treating 42 COVID-19 patients, with eight people on ventilators, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said during a press conference Wednesday.
Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said McLennan County remains “dangerously close to the tipping point” of exponential spread of the novel coronavirus. For the past seven days, the county has averaged 21 new cases per 100,000 residents daily, which demonstrates accelerated spread, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute’s parameters. Texas and the United States are averaging 22 and 24 new cases per 100,000 residents daily, on a seven-day average, respectively.
Meanwhile, Ascension Providence Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Becker said the hospital has seen an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past week and an increase in patients requiring a ventilator to breathe.
Becker also cautioned that while Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center have plenty of beds available right now, flu patients will start to occupy more beds as the flu season picks up, like any other year.
“That does begin to put a bit more of a strain on both of our hospital systems, as we try to manage through what’s normally a busy season and then throw on top of that our COVID patients, as well,” he said.
He reiterated that people should get their flu vaccine as soon as possible.
During the press conference, officials again urged people to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing available daily in the county. As of Tuesday, 12,701 tests have been conducted, and the health district has received 10,486 test results, Deaver said. Of those results, 536 people tested positive, or 5.1%.
Of the 536 people who tested positive, 199 or 37.1% did not have symptoms at the time of testing, emphasizing the need for people without symptoms to also get tested, Deaver said.
Griggs said the health district is seeing the highest spread of the disease within families and athletic teams. He said people tend to let their guard down around family and not wear their masks, which is also the case for athletes because of the camaraderie among teammates and because the nature of most sports involves close contact with others.
Currently, 13 long-term care facilities in the county have COVID-19 outbreaks, with 19 residents and staff members at those facilities sick with the disease, Griggs said. An outbreak means there is at least one active case among facility residents or staff members. There have been 67 COVID-19 deaths connected to local long-term care facilities.
At the McLennan County Jail complex, there is one active case, Griggs said.
At least 12 school districts and one private school in McLennan County are reporting a total of 65 positive cases on campus, Griggs said. Of the 65, 46 are in students and 17 are in staff members.
Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing continues in Waco this month. People who take the saliva tests should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their test.
Drive-thru testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Heritage Square, Fourth Street and Washington Avenue; Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Ave.; and Antioch Church, 505 N. 20th St.
For registration details and future testing dates throughout the month, visit www.covidwaco.com. Waco Transit will provide free rides to anyone going to or from a testing site.
