Health officials say McLennan County COVID-19 hospitalizations up, while spread remains steady

Meanwhile, Ascension Providence Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Becker said the hospital has seen an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past week and an increase in patients requiring a ventilator to breathe.

Becker also cautioned that while Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center have plenty of beds available right now, flu patients will start to occupy more beds as the flu season picks up, like any other year.

“That does begin to put a bit more of a strain on both of our hospital systems, as we try to manage through what’s normally a busy season and then throw on top of that our COVID patients, as well,” he said.

He reiterated that people should get their flu vaccine as soon as possible.

During the press conference, officials again urged people to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing available daily in the county. As of Tuesday, 12,701 tests have been conducted, and the health district has received 10,486 test results, Deaver said. Of those results, 536 people tested positive, or 5.1%.

Of the 536 people who tested positive, 199 or 37.1% did not have symptoms at the time of testing, emphasizing the need for people without symptoms to also get tested, Deaver said.