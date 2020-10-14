Health officials wary of increasing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations; 2 more deaths reported

"We focus a lot on mortality because mortality is final. We can't bring those people back. We can't make them better," Elieson said. "There is tremendous morbidity because of this disease. Just because you're young and you're healthy doesn't mean you're immune, doesn't mean you can't be severely affected by the disease."

Elieson said many patients in the hospital who were in their 30s, 40s or 50s and had no previous medical problems ended up with "long, arduous hospital stays and the trek to recovering," along with some "ravaging side effects" in certain cases. He remembered a healthy man in his 50s who contracted COVID-19 and now has a permanent disability that means he will never walk again.

Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said the fact McLennan County is reporting more than 25 new cases per 100,000 people a day on a rolling average is concerning because that is the "tipping point" for exponential spread.

The Harvard Global Health Institute's "Key Metrics for COVID Suppression" puts McLennan County into the "red zone," meaning stay-at-home orders are necessary to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.