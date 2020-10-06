Heart of Texas MHMR offers free COVID-19 crisis counseling in Waco, surrounding counties

Free, anonymous crisis counseling is just a phone call or click away for residents of McLennan and five surrounding counties who have been directly or indirectly affected by COVID-19.
The Heart of Texas MHMR Center will offer the free mental health and emotional support for people in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties through at least June, as part of the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program, Project Manager Vince Erickson said. The program is funded through federal grants available only during a nationally declared disaster.
“We are short-term mental health support for folks who just need to know that they are experiencing very common reactions to a very uncommon situation called COVID-19,” Erickson said. “We help them identify their own personal resources and community resources — supports that are already there — that can help aid people in their recovery.”
People can either call the toll-free COVID-19 crisis hotline at 866-576-1101 or visit www.HOTMHMR.org/services/texans-recovering-together to describe their needs, provide a little personal information and connect with a master’s level trained counselor or social worker. The MHMR Center operates 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday but will respond to requests within 24 hours, Erickson said.
The service is free, anonymous and confidential. It is only available by phone or a virtual video visit, but MHMR can provide the service in a group-setting, as well.
Once someone calls or fills out the form online, a trained counselor or social worker makes contact with the individual and identifies that person’s needs, Erickson said. People could just need to vent, or they might need help finding a permanent counselor or other local resources that will aid in their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Children 17 and younger must have parent or guardian permission.
“We help anybody who just needs that mental health support, to vent about COVID-19 or just may not know what their resources are in their community,” Erickson said.
The free, anonymous service is short-term and not intended to replace anyone’s current mental health provider. Erickson said counselors operate under the assumption that they may only talk to people one time, so they try to give people who do call the support they need to recover from this disaster.
“We believe in the resiliency of the human spirit,” he said. “People can recover on their own. They just may need that little extra bump.”
Erickson said counselors have found people are experiencing high levels of anxiety and sleeplessness. They connect people with resources, some of which they may already have, or point them in the direction of other organizations that can help them, whether that is to a food bank, grief counseling or the Texas Workforce Commission for help with unemployment.
“This is different than really any other type of national disaster that we’ve ever had,” he said. “Every single one of us on staff with our crisis counseling program, we are also disaster survivors. Anybody who’s ever seen a disaster has been affected by a disaster. We are right there along with the folks we are talking to.”
