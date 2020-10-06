Heart of Texas MHMR offers free COVID-19 crisis counseling in Waco, surrounding counties

The service is free, anonymous and confidential. It is only available by phone or a virtual video visit, but MHMR can provide the service in a group-setting, as well.

Once someone calls or fills out the form online, a trained counselor or social worker makes contact with the individual and identifies that person’s needs, Erickson said. People could just need to vent, or they might need help finding a permanent counselor or other local resources that will aid in their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Children 17 and younger must have parent or guardian permission.

“We help anybody who just needs that mental health support, to vent about COVID-19 or just may not know what their resources are in their community,” Erickson said.

The free, anonymous service is short-term and not intended to replace anyone’s current mental health provider. Erickson said counselors operate under the assumption that they may only talk to people one time, so they try to give people who do call the support they need to recover from this disaster.

“We believe in the resiliency of the human spirit,” he said. “People can recover on their own. They just may need that little extra bump.”