Hectic Election Day expected even after record early vote turnout

Equally troubling, Duty said, is the maze of construction that voters must dodge to get to the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave. Duty suggest voters take Waco Drive to Garrison Street as the easiest route to the East Waco center.

Van Wolfe said her office has no control over where the city of Waco does road construction.

And Duty wants voters planning to go to the Waco Convention Center, with a listed address of 100 Washington Ave., to know that they can't enter the building on the Washington Avenue side. They must enter on the Franklin Avenue side, she said.

"We just want to make sure that everyone has the right to vote and can actually get to the polling sites," Duty said. "Everyone has the right to vote and a lot of people fought and died for us to have a safe place to vote and to be accessible."

McLennan County Republican Party Chairman Brad Holland was not immediately available for comment Monday.

With political tensions continuing to rise this week, the Dallas County chairs of the Republican and Democratic parties issued a joint press release Monday encouraging patience among partisans, poll workers, election workers, the media and others.