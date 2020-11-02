Hectic Election Day expected even after record early vote turnout

McLennan County elections officials are expecting a sizable wave of McLennan County voters to head to the polls Tuesday even after a record-setting early voting period.
McLennan County voters can cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at any of the county's 34 voting centers.
Already, 80,705 voters have cast ballots early or by mail, eclipsing the 80,544 people who voted in the entire 2016 presidential election. That amounts to more than 54 percent of the county's 148,962 registered voters, and McLennan County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe predicts the turnout rate could climb to 65 percent by the end of Tuesday.
"I think we will still see a lot of people voting on Election Day because a lot of people like to do that," Van Wolfe said. "Some people just like to vote on Election Day, regardless. It's just what they do. Plus, since we didn't have early voting centers in rural areas, the folks in China Spring, West, Bruceville-Eddy, Moody, Crawford, the outlying areas, many of those people likely will be voting on Election Day."
For those needing rides to the polling locations, the Waco Transit System is offering free rides to and from the voting centers. Bus fare will be waived for passengers who present their valid voter registration card, ID card or "I voted" sticker to the driver of any fixed route bus.
The Transit System encourages riders to determine which routes will get them closest to the polling location of their choice. Route maps are available online at WacoTransitSystem.com and at the Waco Transit bus terminal, 301 S. Eighth St. Routes will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Election Day. Riders can call 254-750-1613 or 254-750-1900 for more information.
This year's election has energized voters and spurred get-out-the-vote efforts by various local organizations including the NAACP. One motivated voter, Baylor University theater design and technology student Andee Roby, had to fight for her right to cast her ballot for the first time in a presidential race.
When she went to vote early in McLennan County, she was told she missed the deadline to apply by two days. So she called her mother in Garland and her mother said her voter registration in Dallas County had been canceled, leaving her thinking she wasn't eligible to vote at all.
"I actually cried because I care a lot about voting and what that means for my friends and family and people I know and care about and what they could lose with a certain outcome," said Roby, who will be 19 next week. "And I care a lot about the environment."
Someone suggested that Roby contact the Waco NAACP chapter, and that's when Linda Jann Lewis, the group's political action chair, went to work. Lewis made a few phone calls and was able to give Roby the good news that she could vote a limited ballot, for those registered in another county but who waited too late to register in the county where they live.
Roby got the news on Thursday and cast her first vote in a presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden.
"I like Joe Biden's COVID response plan," she said. "It is more thought-out, especially since 200,000-plus people have died under Trump's regulations. And Biden cares a lot more about climate regulations, and he also thinks more long-term, especially when it comes to the climate, compared to Trump. And Trump says a lot of racist and sexist things, and I feel like he is very divisive."
McLennan County Democratic Party Chairwoman Mary Duty said Monday she reported a few problems she has seen with at least three of the county's 34 voting sites to the Texas Civil Rights Project.
Duty said the address the county elections office lists for the county's newest voting site, the St. Louis Activity Center, is wrong and could provide potential obstacles to disabled or elderly voters. The address is listed as 2415 Cumberland Ave., the site of the demolished former Brazos Middle School.
If voters park on Cumberland, they must traverse steep steps where the former school was and walk across a large vacant lot to get to the activity center, Duty said. The address, for those using GPS, should be 2415 Windsor Ave., Duty said. Parking on Windsor is plentiful and provides easy access for disabled or elderly voters, she said.
Van Wolfe said the address listed by her office is the one officials at St. Louis Catholic Church, which owns the building, gave her office.
Equally troubling, Duty said, is the maze of construction that voters must dodge to get to the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave. Duty suggest voters take Waco Drive to Garrison Street as the easiest route to the East Waco center.
Van Wolfe said her office has no control over where the city of Waco does road construction.
And Duty wants voters planning to go to the Waco Convention Center, with a listed address of 100 Washington Ave., to know that they can't enter the building on the Washington Avenue side. They must enter on the Franklin Avenue side, she said.
"We just want to make sure that everyone has the right to vote and can actually get to the polling sites," Duty said. "Everyone has the right to vote and a lot of people fought and died for us to have a safe place to vote and to be accessible."
McLennan County Republican Party Chairman Brad Holland was not immediately available for comment Monday.
With political tensions continuing to rise this week, the Dallas County chairs of the Republican and Democratic parties issued a joint press release Monday encouraging patience among partisans, poll workers, election workers, the media and others.
"As we prepare for the votes to be counted this election season, we need look no further than the record turnout to know that passions are running high," the release states. "In addition, all sorts of information is circulating, and it can be hard to tell fact from fiction. In such a time, it is essential to remember that our country has held successful elections in both good and challenging times, and this election is no different.
"We write in the spirit of bipartisanship to encourage all of us — the public, government officials, the media, political parties and candidates — to take a deep breath and stay patient and calm while election officials count all votes, in accordance with the applicable laws," according to the statement.
