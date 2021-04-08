Henry Downs DAR chapter presents awards

The Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored several community members with awards that recognize their contributions in history, Americanism, good citizenship and the arts.

The Rev. Rakshaganathan Selvaraj, pastor of the St. Mary Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lago Vista, received the DAR Americanism Medal.

He became an American citizen in 2014 and has helped numerous other individuals and families come to the United States and become citizens. Recipients of the award must have actively assisted immigrants in becoming citizens and displayed outstanding ability in community affairs.

The medal was presented by Judy Hagen, the Americanism committee chair.

Selvaraj, who previously was pastor at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Waco, said he was honored to receive the award and wants to help others come to this country to enjoy it as he has.

Van Doren Massirer received the Historical Preservation Medal. He has been committed to the historic preservation of the history of McLennan County and to establishing the museum at the Prairie Chapel School.