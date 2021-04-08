Henry Downs DAR chapter presents awards

The Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored several community members with awards that recognize their contributions in history, Americanism, good citizenship and the arts.
The Rev. Rakshaganathan Selvaraj, pastor of the St. Mary Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lago Vista, received the DAR Americanism Medal.
He became an American citizen in 2014 and has helped numerous other individuals and families come to the United States and become citizens. Recipients of the award must have actively assisted immigrants in becoming citizens and displayed outstanding ability in community affairs.
The medal was presented by Judy Hagen, the Americanism committee chair.
Selvaraj, who previously was pastor at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Waco, said he was honored to receive the award and wants to help others come to this country to enjoy it as he has.
Van Doren Massirer received the Historical Preservation Medal. He has been committed to the historic preservation of the history of McLennan County and to establishing the museum at the Prairie Chapel School.
Fewer than 30 of these awards are presented annually throughout the U.S. The medal was presented by Frances Gentry-Rood, the historical preservation chair.
Massirer thanked the committee and the DAR chapter. He also thanked his wife for her patience with his many collections, including numerous farm equipment items at their farm. He hopes the equipment will someday go into a museum.
Dr. Julie Anne Sweet, a history professor at Baylor University, was given the Women in American History Award. Her specialties are Colonial America, Native Americans, the American Revolution and military history.
She was featured on a 2019 C-SPAN feature for “American History TV.” In addition to her Baylor teaching duties, Sweet lectures on the American Revolution to local organizations and engages her audiences by using period costumes and props. Mindy Foti, the American history chair, presented the medal.
Sweet said she was humbled to receive the award. She said her costumes and props are one way to connect to students and audiences.
David Foti, history department chair and teacher at Vanguard College Preparatory School, received the Outstanding Teacher of American History award. He has taught for over a decade in both college and high school. Presenting the award was Mary Sue Duty, chapter historian.
Foti agreed with Sweet about the honor of teaching American history. He said he wants his students to learn about and remember the sacrifices that were made.
Vanita Jernigan received the Women in the Arts Recognition Award, which honors women at the community level for outstanding achievements in the non-performance arts.
She is a certified master doll maker and has created nearly 300 dolls, which are diverse in appearance. She made the clothing, shoes and accessories that complement the dolls’ lifelike features and expressions. Presenting the award was Donna Jernigan, the American heritage chair.
Additionally, Hannah Hlavenka from West High School and Camryn Trevino from Bruceville-Eddy High School received Good Citizen Awards.
For more information, follow the Henry Downs chapter on Facebook or visit texasdar.org/chapters/HenryDowns.