Here's today's newspaper: Access your digital edition for Memorial Day
Here's today's newspaper: Access your digital edition for Memorial Day

Memorial Day notice

In observance of Memorial Day, we will be giving our employees and carriers the opportunity to spend the holidays at home and we will not be publishing the Waco Tribune-Herald on Memorial Day - Monday, May 31, 2021.

Activate your online account today at wacotrib.com/activate to access all of your online offerings.

Print publication will resume Tuesday, June 1.

Memorial Day PI 2021

An online digital edition of today's newspaper is available and can be viewed at wacotrib.com/eedition.
