Here's today's newspaper: Access your digital edition for Thanksgiving
Here's today's newspaper: Access your digital edition for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving - PI

In observance of Thanksgiving, we will be giving our employees and carriers the opportunity to spend the holidays at home and we will not be publishing the Waco Tribune-Herald on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

An online digital replica of the newspaper is available and can be viewed at wacotrib.com/eedition.

Activate your online account today at wacotrib.com/activate to access all of your online offerings.

Print publication will resume Friday, Nov. 26.

Thanksgiving Day PI 2021

An online digital edition of today's newspaper is available and can be viewed at wacotrib.com/eedition.

Current subscribers can activate their online account at wacotrib.com/activate. To subscribe, visit wacotrib.com/subscribe.
