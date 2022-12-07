Heroic legacy of Doris Miller commemorated in Waco on Pearl Harbor Day

Family members of Waco’s own Pearl Harbor Day hero, Doris Miller, and representatives of American Legion Posts named in Miller’s honor joined local and area dignitaries to honor Miller’s legacy of heroism and commemorate the first Americans to fight back in World War II.

“He didn’t do all that for us to sit back,” Flo Miller said of her uncle's heroic legacy after the remembrance concluded. “We are all waking up.”

Flo Miller is the oldest living niece of Doris Miller and attended the Waco ceremony from Midland again this year.

Under former U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the United States entered World War II in Europe and the Pacific after the air forces of the Imperial Japanese Navy bombed U.S. Navy ships at anchor in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941.

At the beginning of Wednesday's remembrance, Gerald Powell, a professor emeritus at the Baylor University Law School, read briefly from the famous “a day which will live in infamy,” radio address Roosevelt delivered after the attack.

Waco-born Doris “Dorie” Miller, a Black man in a segregated Navy, served at that time aboard the U.S.S. West Virginia as a mess attendant second-class. Gerry Hince, state commander of the American Legion Department of Texas, told the story Wednesday of Miller’s actions during the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

The mess was what U.S. military service members called the place where they ate meals in the World War II era.

When Imperial Japanese aircraft filled the skies and bombs blasted his ship, Miller quickly helped to move his mortally wounded captain to safety and then crossed the color line to operate a deck gun, firing at the attacking aircraft, Hince said.

At that time, Black sailors did not receive training to fire the deck guns on U.S. Navy ships.

Doris Miller exemplified faith, determination and hope, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said during the remembrance.

“Waco’s own son, Doris Miller — when bombs rained down on what would have been an ordinary day — responded with sacrifice, selflessness and bravery,” Meek said.

The mayor said these were Doris Miller’s values and also Waco’s values.

“Doris Miller would be proud to see how Waco has carried his values forward,” Meek said.

For his heroism that day, Doris Miller received the Navy Cross on May 27, 1942. He died about 18 months later, when his ship sank during the battle of the Gilbert Islands, on Nov. 24, 1943.

Flo Miller attended the dedication of the Doris Miller Memorial Dec. 7, 2018. She also attended last year for the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack and her uncle’s heroism.

She said Wednesday that her uncle’s legacy is like a tree that keeps growing and lives on for a very long time.

“We’ve all got to love each other," Flo Miller said. "That’s what makes it all work. That’s what makes the world go around.”

Desare Ray Allen, another member of the Doris Miller family, spoke in the remembrance as the family's representative and thanked all who attended for honoring her great-uncle's legacy.

Doris Miller’s great-nephew Leroy Miller, also attended Wednesday’s remembrance from the Dallas area.

“We all need each other,” Leroy Miller said after the remembrance.

He said everyone can be inspired by his great-uncle to look within themselves and find a way to carry on the legacy.

“It’s a great honor for us (Doris Miller’s family members) that the city and the American Legion hold a ceremony like this one,” Leroy Miller said.

Herbert Sweat, a Vietnam Veteran and the post historian of the Dorie Miller American Legion Post 213 in Brooklyn, New York, traveled from New York City to Waco and gave the benediction at the ceremony.

“The soul of Doris Miller lives in us,” Sweat prayed at the end of the remembrance. “I pray and thank God for his fortitude, zeal and love, and for this society that always attends to dignity. I pray for honor, courage, commitment, hope, peace, joy, comfort and forgiveness to fill us all as Doris Miller was filled on that day.”

Sweat said there are 7 American Legion posts around the United States named in honor of Doris Miller and he promised their commanders as well as Doris Miller’s family members last year that he would attend the ceremony each year going forward.

“We leave none behind, in the U.S. military, and as long as we tell Doris Miller’s story, he lives on with us,” Sweat said after the remembrance.

Doreen Ravenscroft, founder and executive director of Cultural Arts of Waco, led the project to build the Doris Miller Memorial. It took Ravenscroft and Cultural Arts of Waco about a decade to complete the memorial, with support from private donors and a special-use taxing district, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time of the memorial's dedication in 2018.