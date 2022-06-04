Heroic WWII flyer, dead 79 years, finally laid to rest in West with kin

Almost 79 years after being lost in combat in Europe, a heroic World War II pilot was finally buried with his relatives Saturday in West.

The nieces and nephews of 1st Lt. Louis Girard, together with his last living sibling as well as friends and loved ones of their families, gathered in West on Saturday to lay his remains to rest.

“Today is not a day of sadness,” Louis Girard’s niece, Lisa Smith, said. “That’s why I didn’t wear black.” Smith, her sister and her mother all wore floral patterns to the memorial service at Aderhold Funeral Home and the burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Smith's mother, Helen Pomykal, is Louis Girard's last surviving sibling.

In March, the Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency made a positive identification of Louis Girard’s remains among those recovered from burial of the unknowns in Allied Forces cemeteries from World War II in Europe. Girard’s remains were returned to the family last month, and they held his services Saturday.

“It’s a good thing this came when it did,” Smith said, “so that my mother (who is 88) could appreciate it.”

Louis Girard’s nephew, Chris Girard, gave a eulogy during the funeral home service. Chris Girard described his uncle as a family legend about whom he learned from family stories and a photo in his grandmother’s living room. Louis Girard’s family also had his extensive diaries and detailed letters he wrote back to family members including his youngest sister, Pomykal.

“(We) grew up hearing stories of Uncle Louis, and his last bombing mission: Operation Tidal Wave,” Chris Girard said.

Louis Girard left his studies at Texas A&M College in February 1942, when Pomykal was 8, to join the war effort, Chris Girard said.

“He wanted to fly and he wanted to fight Hitler,” Chris Girard said. The U. S. Army Air Forces did not accept Louis Girard for pilot training when he went to enlist at the age of 19, his nephew said. “So, he went to Canada and joined the Royal Canadian Air Force."

Military records show Louis Girard served as a night fighter pilot with the Royal Canadian Air Force in England and later transferred to the U. S. Army Air Forces as a co-pilot for B-24 Liberator bombers, operating out of North Africa. His awards include the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Purple Heart and the Air Medal.

More than 180 bombers, including Louis Girard’s, flew in a daylight raid against Axis oil refineries in Romania on August 1, 1943, Chris Girard said. More than 50, including his uncle’s, did not return.

“Uncle Louis loved flying,” Chris Girard said. “He not only flew his military aircraft, but other (civilian) airplanes around the (English) countryside.”

He said his uncle also loved his family, often writing letters back home to offer advice, especially to his youngest sister, Pomykal.

“Our family needed some joy,” Smith said. “And getting my Uncle Louis back, really brought (joy), especially to my mother."

