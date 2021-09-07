Hewitt man dies in motorcycle wreck

A 38-year-old Hewitt man died after a collision between his motorcycle and an SUV near Aquilla on Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Troopers responded to the crash at about 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 933 and Farm-to-Market Road 2114, Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Justin Swanson was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Howard said.
After initial investigation, officials believe Swanson was riding west on F.M. 2114 and entered the intersection at F.M. 933 without performing a proper stop at a stop sign before he collided with a Toyota RAV4 on F.M. 933, Howard said.
The investigation is ongoing.
A visitation for Swanson is scheduled for 7 a.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a funeral service for friends and family at 7 p.m. Friday, all at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Drive.
Amaris E. Rodriguez
Reporter
Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.
