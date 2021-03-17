High winds from West Texas bring dust, fire danger to Waco area

Powerful winds gusting up to 44 mph brought dusty skies to the Waco area Wednesday afternoon along with an elevated risk of grass fires, the National Weather Service said.

Waco saw sustained winds from the northwest between 20 and 30 mph, gusting to 44 mph around 3:15 p.m., said Juan Hernandez, a Fort Worth-based National Weather Service meteorologist.

The wind carried dust from New Mexico, West Texas and the Panhandle, which have seen dust storms since Tuesday. The dust followed fast-moving thunderstorms that rolled through Waco early Wednesday.

The humidity at Waco Regional Airport dropped from more than 80% Tuesday to the upper 20s Wednesday.

That low humidity, combined with an abundance of dry vegetation, has led to flammable conditions in Central Texas, Hernandez said.

"There is an element of fire danger," he said. "We're coming out of a fairly cold period, and a month ago we were talking about temperatures below zero. All that dormant vegetation is still in the process of greening up."

Hernandez said the dust storms were significant enough to show up on satellite imagery and to reduce visibility in areas such as San Angelo and Big Spring to 3 miles or less.

He said winds and the dust they carried are expected to die down overnight.