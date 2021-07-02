Higher gas prices not stopping Texans from traveling for Fourth of July

Waco's average stood at $2.65-per-gallon in early July 2019, according to AAA.

"Prices are going up due to factors opposite of what brought prices down," GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan said. "The economy is improving, America is reopening, and oil prices are soaring, reaching $75.23 per barrel on Thursday. Oil production had plunged due to the pandemic. On July 1 a year ago, for example, the per-barrel price was $39.82."

DeHaan said oil companies have remained disciplined in their response to increased demand, resisting any urge to drastically boost production. He said the Energy Information Administration reports oil production has increased only 100,000 barrels daily, and only 2% on four-week averages.

Considering all factors, including Americans' desire "to get out of the house after being cooped up 14 months," oil prices could reach $80 per barrel and gas prices could surge another 10 to 20 cents per gallon, DeHaan said. The national average on Thursday was $3.12 per gallon for regular unleaded.

DeHaan, based in Chicago, said the station a half-block from his home posted $3.59 for a gallon of regular unleaded Thursday. That is much more than the $2.62 available at some locations in Greater Waco but well below California's $4.30 statewide average, he said.

