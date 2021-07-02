Higher gas prices not stopping Texans from traveling for Fourth of July

Gas prices this July Fourth are running about 90 cents higher than last year, but a record number of Texans will put the pedal to the metal and drive more than 50 miles on leisure-related jaunts over the weekend.
Auto club AAA Texas reported Thursday the statewide average for regular unleaded stands at $2.80 per gallon, the highest since 2014. But motorists are undeterred, said spokesman Daniel Armbruster, who expects tourists to flock to Texas' major metropolitan areas and to seaside cities such as Corpus Christi, Galveston, South Padre Island and Port Aransas.
The club predicts 3.7 million people will travel in Texas between Thursday and Monday, including 3.3 million using automobiles to get around. The car-travel figure is about 10% more than in 2019 and more than any years since AAA started its travel forecasts in 2000, according to a press release. AAA did not publish travel predictions last year knowing the pandemic would skew numbers, Armbruster said.
Causing the surge "is pent-up demand due to stay-at-home orders in 2020," Armbruster said.
Regular unleaded averaged $2.76 a gallon across Greater Waco on Thursday, well above the $1.89-per-gallon norm this time last year. That sub-$2 figure from July 2020 is understandable, considering the public was traveling little, if at all, due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Waco's average stood at $2.65-per-gallon in early July 2019, according to AAA.
"Prices are going up due to factors opposite of what brought prices down," GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan said. "The economy is improving, America is reopening, and oil prices are soaring, reaching $75.23 per barrel on Thursday. Oil production had plunged due to the pandemic. On July 1 a year ago, for example, the per-barrel price was $39.82."
DeHaan said oil companies have remained disciplined in their response to increased demand, resisting any urge to drastically boost production. He said the Energy Information Administration reports oil production has increased only 100,000 barrels daily, and only 2% on four-week averages.
Considering all factors, including Americans' desire "to get out of the house after being cooped up 14 months," oil prices could reach $80 per barrel and gas prices could surge another 10 to 20 cents per gallon, DeHaan said. The national average on Thursday was $3.12 per gallon for regular unleaded.
DeHaan, based in Chicago, said the station a half-block from his home posted $3.59 for a gallon of regular unleaded Thursday. That is much more than the $2.62 available at some locations in Greater Waco but well below California's $4.30 statewide average, he said.
Ray Perryman, a state economist headquartered in Waco, said gas prices now more closely reflect normal market conditions, while those a year ago were artificially low. He said increasing numbers at the pump are a result, in part, of "the rapid rise in demand as pandemic fears eased and people who had been pretty much confined for more than a year were anxious to start traveling."
Texans can temper their disappointment at rising fuel prices by remembering that the Texas economy is the beneficiary, Perryman said.
"Oil and gas - crude, refined, and related products - are the state's number one export products, and nearly 15% of the economy is driven by oil and gas and the immense network of supporting industries," he wrote in an email.
Prices are nowhere near the point of hampering the broader economy, he said. Global oil demand has returned to about 97% of pre-pandemic levels. Oil drilling and production is surging in Texas, providing relief to "producers, refiners, and every other business up and down that chain, a positive thing," Perryman said.
Drivers on Interstate 35 through Waco should not see work crews or fresh lane closures Saturday through Monday, Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Jake Smith said.
That is not to suggest I-35 affords an uncluttered path through Central Texas. A $341 million widening project continues between North Loop 340 near Bellmead and South 12th Street near downtown Waco.
Armbruster, with AAA Texas, said he knows firsthand the bottlenecks lurking locally, having spent 30 to 40 minutes stuck in traffic near Bellmead on a recent visit to Lorena from his office in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
"Holiday or not, people know I-35 can get pretty congested," he said.
Odds are good Waco will host tourists over the July Fourth weekend.
The Findery already is enjoying a better summer than last year. Tourists, including out-of-state visitors, have been piling into the place at Eighth Street and Webster Avenue, near Magnolia Press coffee shop.
"There's a lot of traffic in town," owner Matt Fatheree said. "Furniture is selling very well, and I think that's because we have it in stock. It's here in the store. We offer free shipping and can get it to buyers in two to four weeks. Some furniture stores, you wait six months to a year to get your merchandise. We have 260 vendors to order from."
He said The Findery specializes in upscale merchandise.