Hillcrest Elementary fire damages portable classrooms
Hillcrest Elementary fire damages portable classrooms

Waco ISD’s Hillcrest PDS Elementary school sustained damage after a fire over the weekend.

The Waco Fire Department responded to a call Saturday at around 3 p.m. at Hillcrest, 4225 Pine Ave., to put out a fire that reached the exterior stairs between two buildings at the school.

Lt. Keith Guillory said the fire did cause damage to two portable buildings but no injuries had been reported.

Waco ISD said the fire had caused minor damage to two portable classrooms and the school had to relocate the second grade classes to other areas of the campus.

Guillory said the fire department is currently working with the Waco ISD Police Department to identify two individuals who are believed to have started the fire.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

