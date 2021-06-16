Hillcrest expansion adds 24 high-tech beds

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process for six months, but Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco opened a $10 million sixth-floor expansion this week that includes the addition of 24 beds and high-tech features.
The 15,000-square-foot expansion houses what hospital officials call a progressive care unit and was included in the hospital's five-year plan before the pandemic swept the nation, said Brad Crye, vice president and chief operating officer. The addition increases the number of beds in the hospital from 236 to 260.
“In addition to providing an overall increase in capacity, this new unit will help improve the patient experience, elevating our hospital's ability to address the ever-changing care needs of our community,” Crye said.
The hospital's executive offices, which had been on the sixth floor since the facility opened in April 2009, moved to the second floor to make room for the new unit. While the hospital system has since added the adjacent McClinton Cancer Center and Ted And Sue Getterman Sports and Orthopedic Center, the expansion marks the first for the main hospital building, Crye said.
“This latest investment helps ensure we will continue to be well prepared to serve this evolving community,” Charles Williams, president of Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest, said in a statement.
The new progressive care unit will allow the hospital staff to care for more patients who need intermediate care after surgery, an emergency department visit or treatment in the intensive care unit, said Holly Ivy, director of nursing for the unit.
Ivy, who started her nursing career in 2002 at the former Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center and whose husband is a paramedic, said the high-tech monitoring features of the new unit help provide top-quality care for patients and important step-saving measures for the 14 unit nurses working 12-hour shifts.
Each of the 24 new beds can talk, literally sending verbal warnings to nurses when a patient gets out of bed unexpectedly or is leaning dangerously close to the edge and in danger of falling out of bed. They also come with USB ports, so patients can have convenient access to charge their cellphones instead of plugging them in across the room, Ivy said.
Each room also is equipped with specialized cardiac monitors, which feature transport modules that allow patients to continue to be connected to the monitors during trips for additional scans or other trips out of their rooms. The transport modules simply slide out of the bedside monitors and are placed in the patient's bed during transport, negating the need to disconnect and reconnect the five leads attached to the patient for monitoring purposes.
As a side note, Ivy also said the new sixth-floor unit provides some of the most scenic views of Interstate 35 and parts of Waco.
"We are super proud of it," Ivy said of the new unit.
During the peak of the pandemic, the hospital modified four significant areas to make them what Crye termed "COVID-ready units." As the pandemic has declined, those units have been reduced to two areas, and hospital officials continue to follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines governing masking at the facility and other directives related to COVID-19.