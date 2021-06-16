Hillcrest expansion adds 24 high-tech beds

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new progressive care unit will allow the hospital staff to care for more patients who need intermediate care after surgery, an emergency department visit or treatment in the intensive care unit, said Holly Ivy, director of nursing for the unit.

Ivy, who started her nursing career in 2002 at the former Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center and whose husband is a paramedic, said the high-tech monitoring features of the new unit help provide top-quality care for patients and important step-saving measures for the 14 unit nurses working 12-hour shifts.

Each of the 24 new beds can talk, literally sending verbal warnings to nurses when a patient gets out of bed unexpectedly or is leaning dangerously close to the edge and in danger of falling out of bed. They also come with USB ports, so patients can have convenient access to charge their cellphones instead of plugging them in across the room, Ivy said.

Each room also is equipped with specialized cardiac monitors, which feature transport modules that allow patients to continue to be connected to the monitors during trips for additional scans or other trips out of their rooms. The transport modules simply slide out of the bedside monitors and are placed in the patient's bed during transport, negating the need to disconnect and reconnect the five leads attached to the patient for monitoring purposes.