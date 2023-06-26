Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco recently earned its second consecutive Magnet designation for excellence in nursing services.

The goal of the Magnet Recognition Program, administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), is to provide “a roadmap to advance nursing excellence, with contented staff at its core,” according to the group.

“Being designated a second time is much more challenging because each time we achieve Magnet designation, the bar is raised,” said LaJuana Jones, the hospital’s chief nursing officer, in a press release, which noted Hillcrest first received the honor in December 2018. “This recognition is a testament to our entire team’s hard work and unwavering commitment to excellence and evidence-based practices.”

With fewer than 10% of hospitals nationwide designated with the certification, it is the only Magnet hospital in the local region.

Appraisers from the Magnet commission noted exemplary efforts by Hillcrest in areas including care coordination, safety and courtesy and respect in the ambulatory setting.

According to ANCC, Magnet facilities are associated with higher patient satisfaction through nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information.

The Magnet Recognition Program was developed by the ANCC in 1990 to highlight excellence in nursing services.