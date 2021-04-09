Hillcrest offering public doses as McLennan County COVID-19 vaccination rate hits 20%

A fifth of McLennan County residents 16 and older had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Friday as public shot clinics continued and the state announced 6,480 first doses allocated for the county in the week to come.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 59,494 McLennan County residents had received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 39,277 were fully vaccinated, out of 200,781 residents 16 and older.
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest joined the list of major public providers as it prepares to receive 1,170 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week.
Starting immediately, anyone 16 and older can sign up for the free Hillcrest vaccinations by visiting www.bswhealth.com/covid-vaccine or downloading the mybswhealth app. The shots are not restricted to the health care system's patients, but applicants 80 and older will be prioritized in keeping with state guidelines.
Ascension Providence, a state-designated vaccine hub, will receive its usual batch of 2,340 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and has a waitlist available for its shot clinics.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District was allocated 1,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week and will continue its clinics at the Waco Convention Center from Tuesday through April 17. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose, while the other two COVID-19 vaccines approved in the country require two doses. Signups are available at covidwaco.com.
Health district director LaShonda Malrey-Horne said that while the waiting list for the vaccine hub has shortened in the last few weeks, McLennan County is in no danger of having a surplus of vaccine.
"I don't think we're there yet," Malrey-Horne said. "We're moving through it faster because there's more vaccines available in the community. That was the goal."
Eligibility for the vaccine in Texas expanded to everyone 16 and older starting March 29, having previously been restricted to everyone 50 and older or who had frontline medical jobs or chronic conditions.
As of Friday, 20,164 people ages 16 to 49 in McLennan County had received at least one shot. In the 50 to 64 age group, 14,816 had gotten a shot, along with 23,456 people 65 and older.
Despite the progress, Malrey-Horne said the danger of COVID-19 remains in the community, especially with new, more infectious strains becoming more dominant across the United States. McLennan County has had four reported case of the variant first spotted in the United Kingdom, but she said not all tests identify the strains of the virus, so there could be many more such cases.
"We want to keep encouraging people to get vaccinated," Malrey-Horne said. "Don't hesitate."
She said the health district is preparing to launch a program that will send well-known local residents into communities as "vaccine ambassadors" to try to ease fears about the vaccine.