Hillcrest offering public doses as McLennan County COVID-19 vaccination rate hits 20%

Health district director LaShonda Malrey-Horne said that while the waiting list for the vaccine hub has shortened in the last few weeks, McLennan County is in no danger of having a surplus of vaccine.

"I don't think we're there yet," Malrey-Horne said. "We're moving through it faster because there's more vaccines available in the community. That was the goal."

Eligibility for the vaccine in Texas expanded to everyone 16 and older starting March 29, having previously been restricted to everyone 50 and older or who had frontline medical jobs or chronic conditions.

As of Friday, 20,164 people ages 16 to 49 in McLennan County had received at least one shot. In the 50 to 64 age group, 14,816 had gotten a shot, along with 23,456 people 65 and older.

Despite the progress, Malrey-Horne said the danger of COVID-19 remains in the community, especially with new, more infectious strains becoming more dominant across the United States. McLennan County has had four reported case of the variant first spotted in the United Kingdom, but she said not all tests identify the strains of the virus, so there could be many more such cases.

"We want to keep encouraging people to get vaccinated," Malrey-Horne said. "Don't hesitate."

She said the health district is preparing to launch a program that will send well-known local residents into communities as "vaccine ambassadors" to try to ease fears about the vaccine.

