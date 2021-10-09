Hispanic roots in spotlight at HOT Fair & Rodeo

"The Hispanic influence on rodeos here in the United States is undeniable, right down to the word itself," said Suarez, referencing the Spanish word rodeo, which translated to English means "round up," or "a pen for cattle at fair or market."

She said vaqueros became renowned for their horsemanship, their ability to break horses and bullriding.

"I'm glad that Charro Diaz will bring that perspective to Waco," Suarez said.

She said Hispanic members of the HOT Fair & Rodeo committee strive to diversify the customer base, making the annual event more successful.

"Most of those who immigrate to Waco from Mexico are from northern Mexico areas, which is more rural, less metropolitan," Suarez said. "They are more accustomed to rodeos, livestock shows and the like."

She said this could explain the growth locally of western shops dealing in handmade leather goods and catering to Hispanic customers. She mentioned as examples El Primo Western Wear near North 23rd Street and Waco Drive and El Rio Western Wear at 3421 Memorial Drive in South Waco.