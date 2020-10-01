Hispanic Scholars named at Vanguard

Two students from Vanguard College Preparatory School have been recognized in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Elizabeth Watson and Sarah Emerson were named National Hispanic Scholars. The students scored in the top 2.5% on the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test in the region among students who identify as Hispanic American.

Elizabeth is this year’s editor-in-chief of the Vanguard Review,the student newspaper. She also serves as student body vice president, Central Texas Teen Science Cafe leadership team, and the IF/THEN Initiative girls advisory council.

Elizabeth plans to study science and humanities on a pre-med track in college.

Sarah is varsity tennis captain, earning the TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) Academic All-Star Award. She serves as a teacher’s assistant for environmental science and biology and has participated in several university programs, including the University of Miami Summer Scholars program for marine conservation.

Sarah plans to attend a coastal university and study marine

biology and ecology.

For the past 10 years, Vanguard has had 41 students recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Program.