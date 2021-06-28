10 bodies of Branch Davidians reburied, family seeks DNA testing

The remains of 10 Branch Davidians who died during the deadly raid and siege at Mount Carmel 28 years ago have been relocated to Rosemound Cemetery after relatives arranged to have them disinterred from pauper's graves at a county-owned cemetery three blocks away.
The deceased include some of those closest to self-styled prophet David Koresh, including his wife, father-in-law, brother-in-law and at least two sons.
The remains were reinterred two weeks ago at the city of Waco's Rosemound Cemetery in a private ceremony. The exhumations were requested by Samuel N. Jones, the son of Perry Jones, a top Koresh lieutenant who was believed to have been among the first killed during the federal raid on the compound Feb. 28, 1993.
Other Jones family members who were reinterred were killed during the raid or during the catastrophic fire that ended the 51-day federal siege.
Sources familiar with the process said Samuel Jones hired a medical technician to extract DNA from the remains buried under the name Perry Jones, spurred by conflicting stories that raise doubt on whether those remains were accurately identified.
The sources said Jones thinks bodies might have been misidentified after the cataclysmic fire that destroyed the Branch Davidian compound near Elk and claimed the lives of Koresh and 75 of his followers, including more than a dozen children he fathered with his female followers.
Perry Jones was believed to have died when agents from the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives stormed Koresh's compound, attempting to serve search warrants and arrest warrants for weapons violations. Four agents and six Branch Davidians were killed during the raid.
Koresh and his followers died April 19, 1993, after a 51-day standoff with the FBI when a fire broke out in the sprawling compound as federal agents inserted tear gas in an effort to end the impasse.
Nine Davidians escaped the fire, including David Thibodeau, who recently signed the cemetery consent form requesting the exhumation of his wife, Michele Marie Thibodeau.
Michele Thibodeau is Perry Jones' daughter and the younger sister of Rachel Koresh, who was married to Koresh and was the mother of two of his children.
Rachel Koresh and her brother, David Jones, were among those whose remains were disinterred and reburied this month. Others include Rachel and Koresh's children, Cyrus Ben Joseph Howell and Star Hadassah Howell.
Koresh, an aspiring rock musician formerly known as Vernon Howell, changed his name and forcibly seized control of the Branch Davidians in the 1980s.
The remains of Serenity Jones and two children identified only as Twin Jones on Texas Department of State Health Services forms also have been exhumed and reburied at Rosemound Cemetery, according to records provided by the county.
McLennan County commissioners were called upon to approve the disinterments in November 2020 because the county owns and maintains Restland Cemetery for indigent burials.
Brent Shehorn, owner of Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory, declined comment on the exhumations because he said the family requested confidentiality. Lake Shore has the current county contract to conduct burials and cremations for the indigent.
"We were hired and fulfilled our duties," Shehorn said. "My allegiance is to the family that hired us."
About eight McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies stood by at Restland Cemetery June 17 when the remains were exhumed. Sheriff Parnell McNamara said they were there "just to keep the peace."
However, law enforcement sources said a Louisiana man associated with the Jones family, who a source described as "very radical," caused concerns when he went to the federal courthouse in Waco dressed in camouflage while trying to access government records dressed and reportedly was heard to say if things don't go his way, "there may be another Timothy McVeigh."
The exhumations and reburials were completed without incident, the sources said.
McVeigh was executed for his role in the April 19, 1995, truck bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City in which 186 people were killed. Prosecutors said McVeigh, who came to McLennan County during the 51-day standoff, planned the bombing as revenge for how the government handled the Branch Davidian standoff.