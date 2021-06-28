10 bodies of Branch Davidians reburied, family seeks DNA testing

Brent Shehorn, owner of Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory, declined comment on the exhumations because he said the family requested confidentiality. Lake Shore has the current county contract to conduct burials and cremations for the indigent.

"We were hired and fulfilled our duties," Shehorn said. "My allegiance is to the family that hired us."

About eight McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies stood by at Restland Cemetery June 17 when the remains were exhumed. Sheriff Parnell McNamara said they were there "just to keep the peace."

However, law enforcement sources said a Louisiana man associated with the Jones family, who a source described as "very radical," caused concerns when he went to the federal courthouse in Waco dressed in camouflage while trying to access government records dressed and reportedly was heard to say if things don't go his way, "there may be another Timothy McVeigh."

The exhumations and reburials were completed without incident, the sources said.