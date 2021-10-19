25th Street Theatre sign with new neon, skin to be installed at fire station next week

After a long rebuilding process, a neon sign paying homage to the movie theater that once stood on North 25th Street will be installed Tuesday.
The 25th Street Theatre's big green neon sign was removed before the theater was demolished in 2019, and the reskinned and retrofitted frame will take a new perch in roughly the same spot, this time marking new Waco Fire Department facilities.
The city of Waco bought the 25th Street Theatre, built in 1945, and announced plans in the spring of 2018 to convert it into a fire station that would replace Station No. 6, which is a few blocks away on Bosque Boulevard. The theater proved too far gone to preserve for the conversion, but the new fire department facilities approaching completion have much more than a passing resemblance to the demolished theater. Construction is expected to wrap up next month, and the new facility is expected to be up and running early next year as a fire station, plus fire administration offices with a community meeting space.
Jackson Sign & Lighting owner Phil Jackson said retrofitting and reskinning the old framing for new neon was more challenging than it would have been to build a new sign, but he has worked on many similar projects.
Over three weeks or so, U.S. Neon built the glass tubes that will light the sign, giving a neon glow to the words “25th ST. STATION,” in the same layout as the original's "25th ST. THEATRE" text. "25th ST." runs horizontally across the top of the sign as it juts off the roof, and "STATION" runs down vertically.
The building that will hold the sign fronting 25th Street will house the administration offices and community space, while a second building behind it will house Station No. 6. Firetrucks will exit onto Grim Avenue rather than the one-way 25th Street. The current Station No. 6 exits onto a one-way section of Bosque Boulevard, adding 30 to 45 seconds to response times to incidents west of the station, a city spokesperson said previously.
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said city managers looked into whether the old theater could be preserved, but it was too dilapidated.
“This really was the perfect solution,” Meek said.
He said he sees the combination of the new fire station and a shuttered grocery store nearby being renovated to become a Poco Loco Supermercado, as a possible anchor for more development in the area. The fire facilities' location means the community meeting space could serve the Brookview, Dean Highland and Sanger-Heights neighborhoods.
“It works really nicely in conjunction with our revamping of the neighborhood program in the city of Waco and having a neighborhood engagement office,” Meek said.