25th Street Theatre sign with new neon, skin to be installed at fire station next week

After a long rebuilding process, a neon sign paying homage to the movie theater that once stood on North 25th Street will be installed Tuesday.

The 25th Street Theatre's big green neon sign was removed before the theater was demolished in 2019, and the reskinned and retrofitted frame will take a new perch in roughly the same spot, this time marking new Waco Fire Department facilities.

The city of Waco bought the 25th Street Theatre, built in 1945, and announced plans in the spring of 2018 to convert it into a fire station that would replace Station No. 6, which is a few blocks away on Bosque Boulevard. The theater proved too far gone to preserve for the conversion, but the new fire department facilities approaching completion have much more than a passing resemblance to the demolished theater. Construction is expected to wrap up next month, and the new facility is expected to be up and running early next year as a fire station, plus fire administration offices with a community meeting space.

Jackson Sign & Lighting owner Phil Jackson said retrofitting and reskinning the old framing for new neon was more challenging than it would have been to build a new sign, but he has worked on many similar projects.

