Seventy years ago Thursday, heavy rains peppered the South First Street neighborhood where 9-year-old Alice was playing outside with friends. Alice, now Waco Council Member Alice Rodriguez, sensed something was wrong when her mother demanded she come inside. Mom, as was her custom, began covering mirrors and instructing kiddos to huddle in a hallway.

Usually, mom would allow her youngsters to continue playing in the rain, if they weren’t getting soaked. But this day, May 11, 1953, was different. There was something in the air, literally and figuratively. Adults showed up to hurry their children home, trying to do so without causing alarm.

“I thought, ‘Wow, it’s never rained this hard before,’” Rodriguez said. “Rain was beating on the house, and it was thundering. I remember being scared. Everybody having to go inside and staying there was scary.”

Later, relatives would learn the tragic news that an uncle, Eugene Mendoza, was killed by a falling piece of a building’s facade while walking in front of Chris’s Cafe on Austin Avenue. Frantic downtown searches for two other relatives employed in Waco’s commercial center produced better endings, Rodruguez said. One, an uncle employed at the R.T. Dennis building that collapsed under the fury of Waco’s F5 tornado that spring day, had not gone to work, she said.

Collective memories will get a workout Thursday, the 70th anniversary of a deadly storm that killed 114, injured 597, leveled nearly 200 businesses and factories, and wrecked an estimated 150 homes.

Cindy Potts, 2 years old at the time, said she was staying with her grandparents on Cleveland Avenue when the weather deteriorated.

“Dad came in from downtown, mother went to the basement of Southwestern Bell,” Potts said, wondering aloud how she so clearly recalls events that happened shortly before her 3rd birthday. “Dad tried to put my brother and me under the bed, and was trying to persuade my grandmother to get under as well, but she wouldn’t. She just sat and rocked in her rocking chair.”

Potts remembers the wind howling against the old house, bending trees to the ground. Finally, she said, her father managed to shove a couch into the hallway, where she and her brother hunkered down to ride out the storm. Dad made a move toward closing an open door on one end of the house when a nearby window exploded, turning glass shards into missiles.

“They hit the door just as it was closing,” injuring no one, Potts said.

Erik Swanson, executive director of Historic Waco, wonders what Waco would have been like had the tornado never happened.

“I think it was a seminal event that changed the whole trajectory of the town. It affected everyone, no matter what race you were or what age you were,” Swanson said. “Waco was projected to be a much larger city, not like Dallas but pretty close. Look at the skyline today. There are not a lot of tall buildings, and you would think at this point there would be.”

Swanson’s journey to Waco produced stops in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California. He had heard little about Waco’s devastating tornado before pursuing his master’s degree in museum studies at Baylor University.

Ironically, Swanson said, during a party last year at Historic Waco’s McCulloch House museum on Columbus Avenue, at which he was being introduced to the community as the organization’s new director, emergency sirens sounded citywide for a tornado warning.

“In the back of my mind, I thought about Waco’s tornado,” Swanson said. “Stepping out on the porch, I could see the ALICO Building. I thought, ‘That building survived, and this building survived. We’ll be OK.’”

Anniversary events

The city of Waco will hold a remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday at the tornado memorial, Fourth Street and Austin Avenue. Members of the Waco City Council have been invited to take part in a wreath-laying ceremony and a moment of silence. Waco Mayor Dillon Meek will deliver remarks. The Waco Fire Department and Waco Police Department honor guards will participate, and flowers will be available to leave at the memorial site throughout the day.

Baylor University’s Texas Collection will present “The Waco Tornado, 70 Years Later: The Calm, the Storm, the Aftermath” from 6 to 7 p.m. May 18 at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Panelists include Texas Collection audiovisual coordinator Geoff Hunt, Waco historian and author Eric Ames and meteorologist Brady Taylor.

Waco Walks will have a tornado remembrance walk starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the downtown tornado memorial, Fourth Street and Austin Avenue. Eric Ames, associate director for advancement, exhibits and community engagement for Baylor University Libraries, will retrace the path of the tornado through downtown and share some of the facts, stories and legends associated with the storm.

The weather forecast through Sunday include scattered showers, with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

“It will be a pretty soggy weekend, but nothing tornadic,” National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Seller said of the forecast.