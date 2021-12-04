80 years after Pearl Harbor attack, remaining veterans still give window to World War II

Realizing the importance of preserving that era, which spawned a tremendous period of growth and societal changes in the United States, Spain, a history professor, has compiled those letters into a book titled "Letters Home."

"I grew up in a religious background, Southern Baptist in Alabama, and of course, my parents didn't drink," Spain said. "My father did smoke, but no drinking, and we went to church every time the door was open. So I had my moral life molded by my parents and my environment, generally. Well, when I went into the service, I had two years of college already and was matured religiously and morally somewhat.

"Well, my parents were afraid I would start drinking and carousing, like Army solders are supposed to do. But I resisted that, and throughout the letters, I mention that there was so much cussing and swearing and drinking going on, and I didn't have anybody to associate with much, but I did refrain from all of that," he said.

Spain said before the war, he saw the world through the eyes of an Alabama boy who thought the only real church in the world was a Southern Baptist church. While he admits to slight exaggeration, Spain said "I had my eyes opened considerably" by being around soldiers of all faiths.