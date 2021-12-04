80 years after Pearl Harbor attack, remaining veterans still give window to World War II

As the nation remembers the 80th anniversary of what Franklin D. Roosevelt called the date that will live in infamy, Americans are coming to the sobering realization that the nation is rapidly losing members of what has become known as the greatest generation.
According to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, just more than 240,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are alive today. The VA reports that 234 World War II veterans die each day. And with each death, another soul is lost who, along with fellow veterans, lived through a watershed period in this country's history and who helped shape the course of the nation.
People like Robinson resident Bob Brashear, 95, whose dire family situation left him to fend for himself at age 13, who has logged more than 30,000 hours in the air as a pilot and who flew his Cessna 172 as recently as three week ago.
Or 98-year-old Rufus Spain, whose ship landed at Omaha Beach in France three weeks after D-Day, who taught at Baylor University for almost 60 years and who shot his age in golf for the first of 450 times when he was 75. He actually shot a 73, but he does not want it to seem like he is bragging.
Spain was part of a transportation battalion and spent three years in England and France during the war. He wrote more than 300 letters to his parents while he was gone, and his mother saved every one of them.
Realizing the importance of preserving that era, which spawned a tremendous period of growth and societal changes in the United States, Spain, a history professor, has compiled those letters into a book titled "Letters Home."
"I grew up in a religious background, Southern Baptist in Alabama, and of course, my parents didn't drink," Spain said. "My father did smoke, but no drinking, and we went to church every time the door was open. So I had my moral life molded by my parents and my environment, generally. Well, when I went into the service, I had two years of college already and was matured religiously and morally somewhat.
"Well, my parents were afraid I would start drinking and carousing, like Army solders are supposed to do. But I resisted that, and throughout the letters, I mention that there was so much cussing and swearing and drinking going on, and I didn't have anybody to associate with much, but I did refrain from all of that," he said.
Spain said before the war, he saw the world through the eyes of an Alabama boy who thought the only real church in the world was a Southern Baptist church. While he admits to slight exaggeration, Spain said "I had my eyes opened considerably" by being around soldiers of all faiths.
"I found out there were good people besides Baptists," he said. "I was broadened. My outlook and concepts of the world and other people extended considerably. But I never lost the basic morals that I grew up with, and at some point came to think of the old biblical quote, 'Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.' It doesn't matter what you believe. It's what you do. As long you can do that, you're OK."
Stephen Sloan, director of the Institute for Oral History and a history professor at Baylor, knows all too well about the dwindling World War II veteran population. That is why he and others have interviewed hundreds of them over the years and in 2015 produced a book titled "Tattooed on my Soul," a compilation of some of those interviews.
The title of the book comes from a quote from longtime Tribune-Herald press operator and Pearl Harbor survivor Frank Curre Jr. who died 10 years ago on Dec. 7, the 70th anniversary of the sneak attack in Hawaii that thrust the United States headlong into World War II. Waco residents will mark the 80th anniversary Tuesday at the Doris Miller Memorial at Bledsoe-Miller Park.
Curre said his memories of that tragic day were "tattooed on my soul."
"I think as we lose those guys, we kind of forfeit our chance to encounter World War II," Sloan said. "You and I can write about it, but we can't encounter it unless we interact with somebody who experienced it and lived it firsthand. It is such a big event, but when you hear how it intersected one life is when it really becomes real and not this abstract thing that happened 80 years ago."
Sloan marvels at the clarity and detail with which the veterans describe their war experiences.
"The war changed everything," he said. "Culturally, politically, economically, we were not an internationalist nation before World War II."
Brashear still becomes emotional when he speaks of his older brother, Edwin, who was on his 33rd bombing mission out of Guam when his B-24 was shot down and he and his crew perished.
Brashear also was a pilot, but the Army did not discover his talent until just before he was sent home. Brashear was awarded a Bronze Star for heroism while flying a small plane with just enough room for him, a nurse and one wounded soldier near Manila in the Philippines. On his first transport, a bullet passed through the fabric plane, narrowly missing his right leg and making a hole in the roof.
"I only got shot at one time as far as I know because we had those red crosses on our wings and on the fuselage and they pretty much respected those symbols," Brashear said.
Brashear suffered malaria and pneumonia while in the Army and lost a piece of his lung to the diseases. He still feels the effects of the illnesses, but all in all, he gets around pretty well for 95.
He flew almost every day when he returned to Waco and had an airstrip off Ross Road for 30 years. He was shop foreman for Central Freight Lines for 28 years, but he also has restored or built 34 airplanes over the years, doing all the work himself. He has won trophies from air shows across the country and plaques designating him as the oldest pilot to fly in.
Brashear said he was struck by how few World War II survivors there are when he and other veterans were flown from Austin to Washington, D.C., by the Honor Flight Network for a three-day celebration in which they were given a tour of the city's memorials.
"Living this long sure makes you feel like you are pretty close to the last one," he said. "If you had been on that trip with me to Washington, you would have found out quick. There weren't that many of us left. But when I stepped off that plane in Washington, they said, 'Are you Bob Brashear? Now, how did they know who I was? But they did. I was just flabbergasted. I could not believe what they were doing and how they treated us. We were treated like royalty."
Asked if he has any advice for younger generations, Brashear thought a bit, while marveling at all the changes he has seen in his life.
"It's a lot different what they are doing now," he said. "One thing, respect your country and believe in Jesus. Our country is more divided now than ever. People don't seem to know the consequences of failure. But just to boil it down to the facts, they don't know the good Lord. If you know anything about the Bible, you know who is in control, and it is going to be that way. We need to respect the good Lord."