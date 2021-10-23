As Colin Powell made history, Crawford watched from the front row

In a crowded McLennan County high school gym more than two decades ago, Colin Powell made history.
It was Dec. 16, 2000. The protracted 2000 presidential election process had ended just a few days earlier. On this Saturday morning, President-elect George W. Bush was announcing that Powell would be his secretary of state, making him the first Black person to ever step into that prestigious role. It was an historic moment for the country and a turning point in the storied career of Powell.
It was also a turning point for Central Texas. Bush made the announcement in the Crawford High School gym, just down the road from his 1,600 acre Prairie Chapel Ranch, in front of a crowd of 300 that began forming well before the sun came up. For months, the people of Crawford and Greater Waco had been getting used to the idea of the next president living nearby. And yet, on this December morning, it all started to become real. This dusty ranch on the outskirts of Waco's outskirts was about to become the Western White House.
It was on this day that it started to become real for me as well.
Then 23, I had arrived at the Tribune-Herald 10 months earlier to help cover education. When I arrived and then-City Editor Becky Gregory asked me about my interests, I told her I would love to write about politics. I figured I would get to write a few stories about local campaigns for the state Legislature and the U.S. Congress. I ended up writing a few hundred. Having failed to adequately prepare for the interview, I was surprised when she told me the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination was building a home in a nearby town. In other words, like so many who found ways to benefit from the president's presence in Crawford, I just happened to be in the right place at the right time.
George W. Bush in Central Texas 2000-2009
Somewhere along the way, Bush's team decided it was going to give the Waco media an up-close view of his public appearances in and around Crawford. Then and now, presidents travel with what's called a pool — a group of about 15 journalists from all forms of media who watch their every public movement and then send highly detailed reports to other journalists who are not traveling with the president that day. A good pool report not only captures what presidents say about weighty domestic and international matters, but also provides intricate detail about what they wear or eat. In those days, there was a national pool for most of the media and a local pool, which would provide a report for other journalists in the region where the president was that day. Since we at the Tribune-Herald had the local market on daily print news pretty well cornered, I as the local “pool reporter” got to go to many public presidential events in Crawford and Waco without the pressure of thousands of journalists waiting on my reports.
Here is what I learned about covering the president: There is a lot of waiting. You would check in somewhere at the crack of dawn, stand around for hours, and maybe get to see the president for a few minutes. One particularly scorching afternoon on the ranch near Crawford, I watched young White House aides dare a Secret Service agent to stick his hand in a fire-ant mound for something like 15 seconds. Another time, members of the national press and I spent hours on a Friday evening sitting in a van on the ranch, only to see Bush in the distance pull around in a pickup, greet the prime minister of Japan, who had just landed via helicopter, and drive off with his guest riding shotgun.
I was not breaking any news, but I was seeing what went into it all, and that is only because some junior aides at the White House decided including the Waco press was the right thing to do. In fact, at several points in those early years of the administration, Bush put Waco in a favorable spotlight. Bush joined a Habitat for Humanity build in the summer of 2001. A small cut in his finger was the highlight of that particular pool report. He hosted an economic summit at Baylor. His entourage spent many a holiday eve at Buzzard Billy's or Cricket's.
But the place that Bush really put on the map was Crawford. He would stop into the Coffee Station for a burger, and it was at Crawford High School where he hosted brief press conferences with world leaders such as British Prime Minister Tony Blair. In an event that is chilling in retrospect, he hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin for a chummy press conference in which Bush declared, "Now the high school students can know Russia as a friend." And it was there that he formally announced the historic rise of Powell, who spoke that day of finding a path to democracy and market economics and defending American interests from a position of strength.
Powell also managed to describe his observations of Central Texas in rather memorable terms, telling the audience, "I'm from the South Bronx, and I don't care what you say, those cows look dangerous."
There were, of course, more difficult days ahead: The September 2001 attacks, Powell's famous jostling with administration hardliners over the war in Iraq, and the protests that war would bring to Crawford's front door. The town’s moment in the international spotlight would pass. Still, in December 2000, Crawford was at the center of it all as one of our country’s most respected military leaders became our top diplomat — one of the highest-ranking Black Americans to ever serve in the federal government.
That day, a ninth grader named Lacy Sanders told us her Crawford geography class talked about Bush every day.
"I don't think it would have been near as interesting if he hadn't moved here," Lacy said.
I don't think so either. But the fact is, he did. And that decision, for many of us, was a turning point.
A private memorial service for Powell is scheduled for Nov. 5 at the Washington National Cathedral, after his death Monday.
Jason Embry was a reporter at the Tribune-Herald from 2000 to 2003 and went on to serve as the Capitol Bureau Chief of the Austin American-Statesman. He is the co-founder of New West Communications, a public relations firm in Austin.