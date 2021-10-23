As Colin Powell made history, Crawford watched from the front row

Then 23, I had arrived at the Tribune-Herald 10 months earlier to help cover education. When I arrived and then-City Editor Becky Gregory asked me about my interests, I told her I would love to write about politics. I figured I would get to write a few stories about local campaigns for the state Legislature and the U.S. Congress. I ended up writing a few hundred. Having failed to adequately prepare for the interview, I was surprised when she told me the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination was building a home in a nearby town. In other words, like so many who found ways to benefit from the president's presence in Crawford, I just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Somewhere along the way, Bush's team decided it was going to give the Waco media an up-close view of his public appearances in and around Crawford. Then and now, presidents travel with what's called a pool — a group of about 15 journalists from all forms of media who watch their every public movement and then send highly detailed reports to other journalists who are not traveling with the president that day. A good pool report not only captures what presidents say about weighty domestic and international matters, but also provides intricate detail about what they wear or eat. In those days, there was a national pool for most of the media and a local pool, which would provide a report for other journalists in the region where the president was that day. Since we at the Tribune-Herald had the local market on daily print news pretty well cornered, I as the local “pool reporter” got to go to many public presidential events in Crawford and Waco without the pressure of thousands of journalists waiting on my reports.