Bones tell stories and in the case of the Columbian mammoth bones now preserved in the Waco Mammoth National Monument, those stories opened new ground in paleontology and put Waco on its global research map.

Books also tell stories, and one published last month by Baylor University Press does that with the Waco mammoth bones: "A History of the Waco Mammoth Site: In Pursuit of a National Monument."

The book's authors, Calvin Smith, veteran museum administrator and president of Legacy Museum Consulting, and David Lintz, director of Waco's Red Men Museum and Library, will talk about their history at a book signing at 6 p.m. Thursday at the monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

The bones tell a story thousands of years ago, while the book's tale begins slightly less than a half century ago with the discovery of mammoth bones in 1978 in a ravine near the Bosque River.

Lintz was a technical staff assistant at Baylor University's Strecker Museum at that time, when two men brought in a large bone found while looking for arrowheads and asked him to identify it.

"It was too big for bison and too fossilized to be a cow, so I told them it was probably from a mammoth," Lintz said. "They told me, 'There's a lot more of these out there.'"

Intrigued at the prospect of finding a mammoth with enough bones to reconstruct a skeleton, Lintz accompanied them to the site, a drainage ditch with an open side where embedded bones were exposed.

There were enough bones, in fact, to suggest more than one mammoth.

"That's when things got bigger," Lintz said.

Over the next four years, he and other Strecker Museum volunteers worked to uncover more bones, working after hours and during weekends, until their time and energy eventually ran out. Smith, the incoming director of the Baylor museum, a predecessor of today's Mayborn Museum, liked what he heard about the site. He thought it might be similar to other sites found where early humans had stampeded small herds over a cliff or riverbank, and he renewed excavation efforts in 1984.

By 1997, the bones of 24 mammoths, adults and juveniles, had been unearthed: the largest Columbian mammoth nursery herd found in one location.

"The more we dug, the more we found," Lintz said.

The Waco site began to attract the attention of paleontologists around the world, and Smith and local supporters shifted their efforts to preserve the valuable site on a long-term basis. Smith retired from Baylor in 2003 but continued to take part in the drive that resulted in the establishment of the Waco Mammoth National Monument in 2015. Lintz also retired from Baylor in 2003 to become director of the Red Men Museum and Library.

The book covers the history of the site and the monument, drawing from Mayborn Museum archives and featuring unpublished slides and photographs.

Lintz said work at the site is continuing as an on-site paleontologist leads exploration and research, aided by technology further advanced than what was available decades earlier.

Thursday's book signing will feature readings from the book, remarks from Smith and Lintz, and refreshments.

