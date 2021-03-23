Baylor releases report on slavery ties, recommendations for monuments

Removing the statue of Judge R.E.B. Baylor or renaming the campus named for him are off the table in Baylor University's newly released report reckoning with its historical ties to slavery and the Confederacy.
But adding plaques near the iconic statue to reflect that Baylor and other university founders owned slaves is a recommendation. So is the possibility of moving a statue of the Rufus Burleson — a pivotal president in Baylor's 176-year history, also a slaveholder — and renaming Burleson Quadrangle.
A commission that studied the issue for five months and produced a 94-page report also recommends memorializing diverse figures in Baylor's long history as well as giving incoming freshmen a forthright history of the university's early ties to slavery.
Baylor University on Tuesday released the long-awaited report covering its historical ties to slavery and the Confederacy, complete with recommendations on how to handle the monuments, statues and other physical ties to that history.
Baylor President Linda Livingstone will work with a team of administrators to put together a plan based on the report, then present it in stages to the board.
“We are an educational institution, and we talk so much, as we talk about becoming a Tier 1 research institution, of the fact that all truth is God’s truth and all truth is open to inquiry,” Livingstone said during an interview Monday. “And that means the truth about ourselves.”
The report found connections to slavery and the Confederacy running throughout the school's founding and early history in Independence. The three men considered the university's primary founders — Judge Baylor and Baptist missionaries William Tryon and James Hutchins — all owned enslaved people, as did 11 of the school's first 15 trustees and Baylor's first four presidents, including Burleson.
“As we share it with the community, which we’re very excited to do after the many months of working on this, that people receive it as it was intended by both the board and the administration but also by the commission,” Livingstone said.
The 26-member commission, headed by co-chairpersons Alicia Monroe, former NFL star Walter Abercrombie and Gary Mortenson, consisted of four regents, four alumni, five students, five faculty members and five staff persons
Board of Regents Chairman Mark Roundtree said he encourages everyone in Baylor circles to read the report, which he called a “gift.”
“The commission identified these grievous sins in our leaders’ past, but they did that not to denigrate them but instead to integrate that part of their story into the whole narrative we tell about their lives and the early years of our university,” Roundtree said. “The report does not humiliate our early leaders, it humanizes them.”
Livingstone said given the university’s founding date of 1845 and its location in a cotton-heavy part of Central Texas, she wasn’t surprised to learn about the historical ties to slavery. What did surprise her, she said, was the sheer number of representations of slaveowners throughout the campus.
“You clearly know about the Judge Baylor statue and the [William Tryon and James Huckins] monuments, but there’s so many other representations in Founders Mall, Burleson Quadrangle and other places that honestly, you walk by every day, you see the plaque but may not read the plaque, and you don’t really think about what it’s telling you, and what you’re really honoring about your history,” Livingstone said.
The commission recommended adding information about the university’s historic ties to slavery to campus tours and Baylor Line Camp tours, which visit the original campus in Independence, which was built by slaves. She said new students will hopefully have a more complete story about flawed humans who built the university.
“I hope it’s kind of a life lesson, and a faith lesson, about how we can be redeemed even in the midst of our failings,” Livingstone said.
Roundtree said the report is a “first step” in addressing Baylor’s historic ties to racism, and the commission was targeting a specific historical period. But there are more historical periods to address. After Baylor University to moved to Waco, this city was the site of lynchings at the turn of the century and KKK activity in the 1920s. The most famous lynching, of Jesse Washington, occurred in 1916.
“That’s not the whole of Baylor’s history… both with respect to Baylor’s history and with respect to our African-American brothers and sisters as well as other minority groups and their experiences with Baylor over the decades,” Roundtree said.
Livingstone said telling Baylor’s complete racial history will mean analyzing everything from the current report’s scope to the modern day.
“It will certainly take some time to do that and to find the right people to help us to do that, but it’s certainly part of our commitment,” Livingstone said.
Jason Cook, vice president for marketing and communications, said the report is not the first time the university has examined its racial past, and the report is just “one piece of the puzzle” when it comes to reconciling with that past.
“Last summer, we said we were going to do a lot of things in response to the racial unrest in this country,” Cook said. “The commission was one of them but we also did mandatory diversity training for faculty, staff and students, we launched another conversation series on race and that kind of rolled into the commission work, we had an added focus on hiring and also added the Trailblazer scholarships as well.”
The scholarship fund has raised roughly $2 million so far.
Cook said the plan is not to follow the recommendations to the letter. Instead, the commission gave multiple suggestions for each item, ranging from adding signage giving more historical context for a piece or moving it to a less prominent location or removing some aspect of it. The board and administration will deliberate what to do with each one.
“We want to make sure with operate within the spirit of the recommendations,” Cook said.
Cook said the university plans to commission statues of Robert Gilbert and Barbara Walker, the first two Black students to graduate from Baylor. Gilbert is usually considered the first, but only because his name comes before Walker’s alphabetically.
The commission recommended renaming the Tidwell Bible Building after Gilbert and recognizing Walker in another building. Cook said instead, the board plans to commission a statue of both alumni outside Tidwell, which houses sociology and religion classes, partially because Gilbert was a religion major and Walker was sociology major. They will stand facing the Judge Baylor Statue.
Cook said the university currently has two monuments featuring Black alumni or faculty: A statue of quarterback Robert Griffin III outside of McLane Stadium and a bust of Vivienne Malone-Mayes, the university’s first Black faculty member, in the Sid Richardson building, near the math department.
“Neither of those are very visible on campus, so we think the statue of Gilbert and Walker will make a big statement for us,” Cook said.
Cook said the administration will take some recommendations to the board in May, but others will take significantly longer. The university also plans to work with a master planner, which could take eight months to a year.
