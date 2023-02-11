Local historians walked a group through slices of Waco's past Saturday, bringing the often national focus of Black History Month down to familiar sites around downtown.

“I think when people think Black History Month and think of Black history, they think of it more on a national scale and don’t really think about, OK, what’s here locally?” said Adrienne Cain, who co-guided Saturday’s downtown stroll. “What’s the local impact or the local Black history pioneers or spaces and places that are here right around me that I could learn about?”

The Baylor Institute for Oral History’s second annual Black history tour of downtown Waco drew in about 75 attendees gathered to celebrate Black History Month on Saturday. The 2-mile walk featured sites new and old that tell the complex and deep-rooted history of African Americans in Waco. Institute assistant director Cain said the tour hits some of the highlights, but the depth of history expands far outside the transportation constraints of the walk.

Cain said Waco’s calendar has no shortage of Black history programming, but she and her co-guide, director Stephen Sloan, are happy to promote learning local history using materials they have collected at the institute as well as on their Waco History app.

“I think what we really wanted to do was find a way that we could incorporate what we’re using, or the materials we have in our collection, use our Waco History app and create a walking tour out of materials we already had versus trying to start something completely new from scratch,” she said.

Cain said the Waco History app and website contain not only stories but also photos and audio of people telling their stories firsthand. The guides used audio clips at some stops along Saturday’s walk, adding a layer of emotion that only the storyteller could convey, she said.

“It makes history more real. It makes it tangible for people to understand,” Cain said. “Oral history, it’s within living memory, so you have people who are able to tell their experience, their eyewitness account. … History books, they can tell you your facts but they don’t really tell you feelings.”

The tour began at the McLennan County Courthouse, the site of the brief trial and even briefer jury deliberations that found Jesse Washington guilty on May 15, 1916, immediately before his public lynching that drew national attention. Moving east, Cain discussed the ALICO Building, one of the only buildings to survive the great Waco tornado that wiped out many minority-owned businesses along Bridge Street.

One business that lived on Bridge Street was the Farmers’ Improvement Society founded by Robert Lloyd Smith of the Smith-Cobb family. The society fought against tenant farming and sharecropping by encouraging farm ownership for African American farmers. Rather than perpetuating cycles of debt, farmers learned to use cash instead of credit, gained health benefits and improved their farming techniques, Cain said.

In 1908, Smith opened the Farmers’ Improvement Bank at 109 Bridge St., but the bank would eventually fail in September 1930 following a drop in cotton prices during the Great Depression.

Moving toward the Dr Pepper Museum, the group had a perfect view of Magnolia Market at the Silos, the site of the historic Katy Park baseball field.

“There’s a little whiffle ball field there now,” Sloan said. “That home plate is where home plate was in 1905 when Katy Park was finished."

The park was finished in 1905, and President Theodore Roosevelt came to celebrate the grand opening with the first ever presidential visit to Waco. Sloan said many influential people came to visit Katy Park over the years, including Joe Lewis, Jesse Owens and the Kansas City Monarchs, a famous Negro League baseball team that visited for the first professional night game in Texas, using a traveling light set.

“Joe Lewis, the Brown Bomber, actually announced he would not pursue the heavyweight title again in a fight there in 1950,” Sloan said.

At the city's Dr. Mae Jackson Development Center on Franklin Avenue, named in honor of Waco’s first African American mayor, Cain said Jackson began serving on Waco City Council in 2000 and was elected mayor in 2004, running with a vision to improve downtown and increase tourism.

“I think she would be proud, but I think she would still see there are changes that still need to be made, especially when you’re talking about economic development in East Waco,” Cain said. “I feel like if she were still here she’d probably be a fighter for that.”

Paul Quinn College and A.J. Moore High School were each featured on the tour, both marking educational landmarks for African Americans in Waco.

Paul Quinn College, the oldest historically Black college in Texas, moved from Austin to downtown Waco in 1877 and found its home on Elm Avenue in 1881, on the campus that now holds Rapoport Academy's Quinn Middle School and Meyer High School, along with city of Waco facilities.

The university was the only option for Black students until other institutions racially integrated in the 1960s, dropping its appeal almost to the point of closure. The college blossomed under pressure and with the help of new leadership, Paul Quinn established an education department, fine arts classes, underwent an accreditation process and increased enrollment by 1968.

“You have to think about the importance and impact of having a Black university in a Black neighborhood,” Cain said. “The teachers, the administrators, the professors, the librarians all were people in your neighborhood who looked like you, who cared about your success, who strived and encouraged you to be better.”

Paul Quinn College moved to Dallas in 1990 and still functions as a four-year liberal arts college.

In 1875, Alexander James Moore, a Paul Quinn professor, began teaching young children from his home out of a lack of quality education for African Americans in Waco. By 1881, Moore's high school moved into a small building at the corner of Clay Avenue and River Street and in 1886 it graduated its inaugural class of five students.

When the building burnt down in 1921 the school constructed a 35-classroom facility at 600 S. First St., which allowed it to expand to K-12 education. What became A.J. Moore High closed in 1971 amid racial integration efforts. The name was reprised in 1997 for a Waco Independent School District magnet school that has since become A.J. Moore Academies, an intensive science and math program within University High.

Cain said she encourages anyone curious to learn more to download the Waco History app, which contains a virtual version of Saturday’s curated tour. She said a collection of the institute’s oral histories can be found online through Baylor’s digital library as well.

“You don’t have to celebrate Black history or learn about Black history only in Black History Month. We only have 28 days," she said.