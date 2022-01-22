City to celebrate 50th anniversary of Waco Convention Center

Pendergraft said the carpet in the center is meant to evoke the Brazos River, though visitors do not typically pick up on that unprompted. She said since it was installed, about 1.8 million people have walked on that carpet, and it will be due for replacement sometime in the next few months.

She said the rise of esports is only part of the reason clients are requesting more screens and better Wi-Fi in convention centers.

The building’s utility goes beyond entertainment and a venue for Waco City Council meetings. Throughout the pandemic, it has served as a mass vaccination site and testing center. During the ice storm in February, it served as a central hub where city workers could gather and supplies including bottled water could be stored.

“The building is here to serve the community,” Quandt said. “Now, most of that service is through positive economic growth by having these people come in. The building never really stops.”