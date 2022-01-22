City to celebrate 50th anniversary of Waco Convention Center

After millions of guests, a major expansion in 1988 and an extensive renovation in 2009, the city will celebrate Waco Convention Center’s 50th anniversary Wednesday by looking back at residents' fondest memories of the building.
The Waco Convention Center and Visitors Bureau is asking for photos and personal anecdotes from events held at the center over the years, which will be presented during this week's reception celebrating the milestone.
The public is invited from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Brazos Ballroom at the center, 100 Washington Ave. A presentation about the center’s history at 4 p.m. will showcase the submitted stories and photos.
The Waco Convention Center was built at a cost of almost $2.6 million. When it first opened in 1972 with a green mansard roof, orange-toned carpet and wooden interiors, it mostly hosted local events, said Carla Pendergraft, who markets the center.
In one of the submitted photos, a bridal party is gathered around the wooden staircase, since replaced by escalators. A group of female guests stand on the staircase, all trying to catch an airborne bouquet thrown by the bride.
“This place has been part of Wacoans’ memories, and we love that part of it,” Pendergraft said. “We’re part of the good parts of people’s lives, their graduations, their ceremonies.”
In the 1980s the Convention Center started hosting more concerts and events that drew in a local crowd, Pendergraft said.
The center was originally much smaller, but in 1988 the city added McLennan Hall, the Bosque Theater and DeCordova Rooms, which cost $1.2 million to build.
By the 1990s, large, private events became more common, Pendergraft said.
During non-pandemic years, the center hosts about 150 events annually, ranging from 30-person birthday parties to 3,000-person conventions, she said.
For most of that time, Baptist General Convention of Texas annual meetings were one of the biggest events the convention center hosted, but events have become more varied and niche over the years. Last month, the center hosted a massive cornhole tournament, and ATG Expo, a new anime and gaming convention promising cosplay and laser tag, has the space booked Feb. 12 and Feb. 13.
Pendergraft said three new hotels taking shape downtown will mean even more potential customers for the convention center.
Interim Director Dan Quandt, who took over after Todd Bertka resigned last February, said once Baylor University’s new basketball pavilion is built, there will be even more opportunities for events in downtown.
“I worked for eight years in Lincoln, Nebraska, and I know what having outstanding athletic activities mean to the image of a community,” Quandt said. “It’s working for Waco too.”
The Convention Center's orange carpeting and green roof lasted until a major $17.5 million renovation that lasted from 2009 to 2012.
Pendergraft said the facility never fully closed during the construction, which took a year longer than planned. The facility could still offer up its larger rooms like Chisholm Hall, Brazos Ballroom and McLennan Hall, but booking events was more difficult without the certainty of a finished building.
The renovation replaced a large wooden staircase with escalators, replaced a boxy, boring Washington Avenue side entrance with a glass atrium and covered driveway, added a balcony to the Brazos Ballroom and repaired the Freedom Fountain in front of the center.
The fountain was built in 1973 in recognition of local leaders who tried to negotiate to free prisoners of war in Vietnam originally from Central Texas.
While city officials were annoyed with the construction timeline, they were still happy with the more modern metal and glass design once construction finally ended, according to Tribune-Herald coverage from the time.
Pendergraft said the carpet in the center is meant to evoke the Brazos River, though visitors do not typically pick up on that unprompted. She said since it was installed, about 1.8 million people have walked on that carpet, and it will be due for replacement sometime in the next few months.
She said the rise of esports is only part of the reason clients are requesting more screens and better Wi-Fi in convention centers.
The building’s utility goes beyond entertainment and a venue for Waco City Council meetings. Throughout the pandemic, it has served as a mass vaccination site and testing center. During the ice storm in February, it served as a central hub where city workers could gather and supplies including bottled water could be stored.
“The building is here to serve the community,” Quandt said. “Now, most of that service is through positive economic growth by having these people come in. The building never really stops.”
Today, the center is heavily booked for the next few months. A Catholic Diocese of Austin youth conference, an annual Family, Career and Community Leaders of America meeting, the ATG Expo, and job fairs are lined up through next month. Pendergraft said a lot of convention clients book the space three or four years at a time to keep a consistent rate.
Some of them, including the Southwest Association of Woodturners, are recurring guests that attract considerable outside attention because of the displays that are open to the public. Others, like the Texas Asphalt Pavement Association's Managing Asphalt Pavements Conference coming in March, are so low-key that no one outside the center likely would know it is happening.
“Most of the rest of them are huge private conventions,” Pendergraft said. “Most of them don’t want attention from the outside. They just want to come in here and do their thing.”